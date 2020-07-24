Ella Van Krause
Pace, Fla.
Mrs. Ella Van Krause, 81, of Pace, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. at New Harmony Cemetery with Minister Brian Van officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors include her sons, Eugene Gilbert, Rodney Gilbert (Karen), Tim Gilbert (Carissa); daughters, Linda Griese (Herman), and Reba Parrish (Danny); a brother, Mack Goggans; sisters, Brenda Whitten, Marcella Martin, and Ann Raines; 14 grandchildren, Katlyn Heck (David), Lauren Larson (Dylan), Angel Parrish, D.J Parrish (Kendall), Dakota Parrish (Alexandria), Kevin Gilbert (Summer), Jason Gilbert (Alicia), Sarah Reynoso (Manny), Matthew Gilbert, Zachary Gilbert (Taylor), Madison Gilbert, Kaity Vaughn (Trevor), Madi Joiner, Cullen Cahill; and 14 great-grandchildren, Paxson Heck, Abby Larson, Anna Larson, Blake Bates, Allison Bates, Zoe Parrish, Colby Parrish, Mary Gilbert, Hunter Gilbert, Kenzie Gilbert, Lincoln Gilbert, Gray Gilbert, Braxton Vaughn, and Payton Vaughn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie James Gilbert; second husband, Bob Krause; parents, Isaac and Nora Goggans; brothers, Joe Goggans, Leon Goggans, Thomas Goggans, Dwight Goggans, and Glenn Goggans; and sisters, Mildred Pritchett, and Joyce Guffey.
Martha Bell
Albertville
Martha Bell, 82, of Albertville, died July 20, 2020, at Rehab Select at Hillview Terrace.
No services are planned as the family has chosen cremation.
A private interment service will be Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. at Beulah Cemetery.
Survivors include a sister, Linda McCracken; and a brother, Levon Bell.
John Burwell Henley
Albertville
John Burwell Henley, born September 16, 1926, passed away July 21, 2020, at Arab Assisted Living where he resided for the last 22 months. He was one of the oldest living members of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, where he taught boys Sunday School for many years. Mr. Henley owned and managed Henley Market in Albertville until age 88. He considered it a privilege to serve the people of Albertville and Marshall County.
He is survived by his sons: John Jr. (Gena) of Auburn Al, Aubrey (Joan) of Rineyille KY and Tim (Felicia) of Guntersville, daughters; Judy Buchanan of Albertville, Joan Hughes (Lester) and Sarah Ostermiller (Bill) both of Guntersville and Kim Hudson (Dave) of Arab, 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren, a sister; Vivian Middleton, and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
Mr. Henley was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Ray Henley, parents; Horace & Alma Henley, brothers; Don, Horace & Bill Henley, sisters; Anna White Roper, Helena Smith & Eloise Goodman, granddaughters; Bethany Grace Hudson & Kristie Franks Chandler.
Services were held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Albertville, Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. the family received friends from noon till time of the service.
Donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Building Maintenance Fund, or Shepherds Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Peggy Ruth Cobb Howard
Albertville
Peggy Ruth Cobb Howard, age 92, of Albertville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Albertville Health and Rehab.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Chip Warren and Rev. Chris Johnson will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Shannon Cole (Richard), Denise Chamblee (Bill) and Blanchard Howard (Donna), grandchildren, Jason Cole (Julie), Nathan Cole and Laura Moore (Caleb), great-grandchildren, Cora and Addie Cole, sister, Glenda Rhae Usher and brother, Benny D. Cobb.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dupree Howard, parents, Bethel and Blondel Cobb and brothers, Jerry and Sammy Cobb.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Senior Adult Suite at First Baptist Church of Albertville.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Barbara Sitten Davis
Monteagle, Tenn.
Barbara Sitten Davis, 83, of Monteagle, Tenn., died July 20, 2020 at her home.
Graveside services were July 22, 2020, at Forrest Home Cemetery in Boaz, with Marla Sitten speaking. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Marla Sitten; six siblings; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Carl Lee Silvers
Boaz
Carl Lee Silvers, 92, of Boaz, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Forrest Home United Methodist Church Cemetery. Chris Cornutt will officiate. The family will visit with friends on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. until noon at Albertville Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Silvers, of Boaz; son, Philip (Letha) Silvers, of Alexander City; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Edwin E. Stephens
Boaz
Edwin E. Stephens, age 77, of Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road, Boaz, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was Friday from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Carrol Stephens of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Cindy Stephens, of Florida; daughter, Tela Wallen, of Montana; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Sam Stephens, of Tennessee; and sister, Sarah Chatam, of Florida.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a charity of choice.
Elbert Roe Medlock
Albertville
Elbert Roe Medlock, 77, of Albertville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Harry Whitt will officiate. Visitation will be at Memory Hill cemetery from 3:30 until 4 p.m. The family requests that all relatives and friends wear a mask at the graveside.
He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Rice (Daryl), Daniela Smith (J.D.), Kamisha Anderson (Jason) and Felicia Baldwin (Robert); nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Hood (Jack); brothers-in-law, Edward Cowan and Jerry Cowan (Fayestau); and a niece and nephew.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Micaela Andres Francisco-Andres
Albertville
Micaela Andres Francisco-Andres, age 68, of Albertville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 until 12:30 at Crossville Memorial Chapel before the service.
Survivors include a daughter, Margarita Manuel Andres; son, Manuel Francisco; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and a brother, Andres Francisco.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
