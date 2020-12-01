When ambulance crews are summoned to a car wreck or other type of tragedy, their focus is on helping others in danger and saving lives.
In doing so, EMS workers often put their own safety at risk by not being outfitted with safety equipment other first responders wear; namely bulletproof vests.
“I don’t think anyone expected to have to ask for a bulletproof vest,” said Andrea Oliver, director of the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers.
“But it is increasingly uncertain times for them. There have been several occasions where it would have been good to have vests.”
Case in point. Hallie Bonner, a member of MMC ambulance service, responded to what was expected to be a simple diabetic emergency. It turned out to be anything but.
“It’s been two years since I was shot at while on an EMS call,” Bonner said. “What we thought was a medical threat for a patient ended up being a threat to my life.”
She said a man having a diabetic related issue had a gun in his pocket and during the course of the call he fired the weapon through his pocket. It didn’t strike Bonner, but it did go through her sweatshirt.
Oliver said EMS workers requested the vests and Foundation officials have spent the past couple of months working with police and other EMS teams to decide what vests are recommended.
The Invest in a Vest project was born.
Each vest costs $300 and MMC Foundation must raise about $22,500 to outfit each for their 75 personnel with a vest, Oliver said.
“We found out they are not cheap,” she joked. “But when compared to being able to save a life, it is not much of an investment.”
Oliver said the goal is for every vest to be treated as part of an EMS worker’s gear, and if the person leaves MMC, the vest would be returned and later issued to another worker.
Oliver said the need for vests has risen in the past few weeks as workers have found themselves in dicey situations.
A few weeks ago an EMS crew was summoned for a medical emergency, but once on scene, discovered someone firing an AR-15 type of weapon. They were able to stand down, call for police to clear the scene and then treat the patient.
In another instance, Oliver said, an ambulance transporting a patient to Huntsville got stopped by protesters in Hampton Cove. They were able to get out of the situation which had the potential of turning violent, Oliver said.
And a third instance occurred when a mutual aid call was received from Huntsville Police. Oliver said an active shooter situation was unfolding and officials at MMC felt compelled to send a crew.
“Thankfully by the time they got there the situation was under control and there was no threat to our employees,” Oliver said.
“It is amazing how many close calls there have been. But one time it is going to turn fatal or someone will be injured and we want to do what we can to keep that from happening.”
Donations may be made in any amount and all donations received from now to the end of the year (unless otherwise noted) will be applied to the vest fundraising project, Oliver said.
Links to donate may be found on the Foundation’s website, foundationformmc.org and on their Facebook page.
Traditional donations by check may be mailed to the Foundation for MMC at 2320 Homer Clayton Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976.
“We’ve seen a lot of close calls and it has just heightened our sense of urgency,” Oliver said. “We want to be able to provide our workers with that extra layer of protection.”
