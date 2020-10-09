More than 1,400 mixed martial arts fans gathered at the new Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 3, to witness 32 fighters battle for victory in the Alabama Fighting Championship 5 On It tournament.
Local fighter and MMA gym owner, Jose Evans, took home the amateur heavyweight belt in a win over Will Sparks. The three-round fight was cut short to just one round after the referee intervened, declaring a TKO in Evans’ favor. Evan’s earned his third belt title dealing Sparks his first-ever loss.
“I was supposed to get beat,” Evans told The Reporter. “He came out swinging and I was blocking everything he was throwing.”
Evans said his strategy was to tire out Sparks at which point he got him against the cage and “ground pounded” him until the referee stopped the fight.
Evans is scheduled to fight Dalton Taylor for his fourth belt in November. If he wins that, he said he plans to turn professional.
“That’s one of my biggest goals,” he said. “I’m trying to represent Albertville as much as possible because I want to see it grow.”
Evans said that’s part of the reason he started his gym in Albertville — which is where the pre-fight weigh-ins for the tournament were held — to teach people of all genders and ages discipline and confidence and how to handle themselves in a fight.
The other winners from the AFC 5 On It event were:
•Landon Hawkins (against Eric Lewis)
•Marlen Morgan (against Selth Lawrence)
•Jacob Gonzalez (against Jermaine Anthony)
•Luke Alexander (against Johnny Carter III)
•Javontae Trowel (against Corey Perego)
•Ebony Weeks (against Bonny Wagener)
•Tyler Langford (against Brandon Willianson)
•Travis Hill (against Malik Anbar)
•Hunter Hamilton (against Gary Owens III)
•Jacob Harrell (against James Haley)
•Blair Prince (against Dinh Bates)
•Krissa Timbs (against Mary Rosenbeck)
•Chase Wender (against Cody Shelton)
•Tresean Gore (against Christian Echols)
•No contest —Trevor Peek vs. Stephen White
