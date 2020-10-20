The man accused of damaging personal property at recent protest in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville has been arrested.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said Billy Wayne McClendon, of Boaz, was arrested today at 2:35 p.m. and charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was soon released after posting a $500 dollar bond.
A warrant was issued for McClendon on Monday, Oct. 19, days after he was accused of cutting a hole in a blow-up projection screen being used during a Confederate protest at the courthouse in Albertville on Oct. 14.
Say Their Names Alabama organizer Unique Dunston said she was leading a march around Albertville and U.S. Highway 431 when she learned that a man had punctured the screen.
According to Dunston, multiple witnesses saw McClendon pull out a pocket knife and cut a hole in the inflatable screen. He then walked back into the crowd of counterprotestors before leaving the courthouse, she said.
Officers took statements from bystanders and made a report. Cartee said no arrest was made at the time of the incident because no officer had directly witnessed it happen.
The owner of the screen filed for a warrant with the magistrate's office the next day.
