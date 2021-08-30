Dear Editor,
People who are incarcerated are not being as protected and cared for as they should be. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Ray Harris contracted the coronavirus while he was being housed in the Marshall County Jail.
Unfortunately, Mr. Harris died at Marshall Medical South on Aug. 18, 2021. We want to make sure that all jails in Marshall County are going above and beyond to provide the lifesaving medical care that our loved ones have the right to.
The Marshall County Jail only has 196 beds and there are currently 278 loved ones in custody at the Marshall County Jail. We are very concerned with the health and wellbeing of the loved ones having to live in these inhumane conditions.
Counties like Mobile, Morgan, Autauga, Elmore and Chilton have started releasing their loved ones who have been charged with non-violent offenses in an attempt to protect them from contracting COVID in the jail where they cannot adequately respond to their medical needs. Jails in Marshall County should follow suit in order to protect and save more lives.
We are advocating for all jails in Marshall County to adopt the following demands:
1. Every loved one booked into the jails should receive a rapid COVID-19 test
2. Hire AT LEAST one more nurse for the Marshall County Jail
3. Each city jail should have one nurse available at any time
4. Vaccines should be available to all of the loved ones at any time
5. Give monoclonal antibody infusions to high risk loved ones that test positive for COVID-19 along with fluid infusions for dehydration
6. Test every loved one during any outbreaks so that treatment can be started immediately 7. Eliminate medical fees for the loved ones in custody
8. Provide new free masks for every loved one and staff (at least one new mask every week) Contact for questions:
Unique Dunston
Founder of Reclaiming Our Time
Mobile, AL
