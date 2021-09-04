The Sardis Lions fought hard against the Douglas High School Eagles on Friday but were nearly shutout, losing 27-8 on their homecoming night.
After winning the coin toss and choosing to receive, Douglas began the first drive of the game on their own 37-yard line. On their third possession, which they gained off a Sardis fumble on the Lions’ 40, Eagles quarterback Braxton Lindsay drove the ball into the end zone on third and inches with 3 minutes left in the first quarter. This came after Douglas had converted four first downs and had a touchdown run in by Dakota Stewart called back for a holding penalty.
At the start of the second quarter, Sardis quarterback Brody Samples completed a nearly 30-yard pass to Landon Carroll, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. Douglas controlled the ball for the remainder of the second quarter. With zero seconds left, Lindsey made a short pass to Raygan Edmondson who ran in it from around the 10-yard line for a touchdown, bringing the score to 13-0.
Sardis came out after halftime looking strong with an immediate first-down conversion, but a fumble gave the ball to Douglas, who capitalized for a touchdown in just three more runs making it 20-0 with 9:35 still left in the third quarter.
The score would stay the same until two minutes into the fourth quarter when Stewart hammered the ball in for the Eagles on first and goal at the 5-yard line.
Derek Tarvin ran the ball back to the 50-yard line for Sardis on the next kickoff, but the Lions failed to gain any rushing yards or complete a pass, forcing a quick three-and-out. However, on their next possession, Sardis was able to convert three first downs before Samples ran in for a touchdown from the 10-yard line with 4:20 left in the game. A successful 2-point conversion brought the final score to 27-8 in Douglas’ favor.
Douglas is now 1-0 in 5A Region 7 football, and Sardis is 0-1. For the second year in row, the Eagles have achieved a 3-0 overall start to the season after their win over Sardis.
The last time Douglas had two 3-0 starts back to back was in 1973 and 1974.
Sardis’ struggles in the backfield on offense and with tackling on defense earned them a losing overall record of 0-2 on their own homecoming night.
