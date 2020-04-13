TALLADEGA — On April 7, NASCAR announced the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s class of 2021, introducing the modern era and pioneer ballots for the first time.
Red Farmer and the late Neil Bonnett, members of the famed “Alabama Gang” out of Hueytown, are a part of the group, while six-time Talladega Superspeedway winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. is new to the modern era ballot.
The list includes a total of five first-time NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees – three on the modern era ballot and two on the pioneer ballot.
Dale Jr. (15-time most popular driver), along with Jeff Burton (21-time Cup Series winner) and Carl Edwards (28-time Cup winner), join seven previous nominees on the modern era ballot.
Three-time Cup champion crew chief Jake Elder and renowned car builder Banjo Matthews join three previous nominees (that includes Farmer) on the pioneer ballot, designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago (prior to 1961 for the class of 2021).
The NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2021 will consist of two inductees from the list of modern era nominees, and one from the list of pioneer nominees, for a total of three new inductees in 2021.
Farmer is a three-time champion of the NASCAR Late Model Sports Division (1969, 1970, 1971), as well as the 1956 NASCAR Modified champ.
A member of the “original” Alabama Gang along with Bobby and Donnie Allison, the 87-year-old has won two ARCA races at Talladega (1984 and 1988), as well as hundreds of short track races in his career. A member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Farmer still competes at Talladega Short Track (dirt).
After getting his start in motorsports by working on his friend Bobby Allison’s race cars, Bonnett had a 20-year driving career for some of the sport’s legendary team owners like the Wood Brothers and Junior Johnson.
He had a total of 20 victories, including one at Talladega in the 1980 summer event when he held off Cale Yarborough and his good friend, Dale Earnhardt Sr.
One of the most respected people in NASCAR, Bonnett was also successful in the television booth as a commentator.
Talladega Superspeedway was the first NASCAR Cup Series track that Dale Jr. ever drove on in a stock car, in the mid-1990s. He scored his first Talladega Superspeedway premier series win in October 2001, igniting a seven-race stretch that is unprecedented in the history of the 2.66-mile venue.
Between the fall of 2001 and fall of 2004, Dale Jr. won five out of seven races, including four straight. The other two races ended in runner-up finishes. His most recent Talladega triumph came in the 2015 spring GEICO 500.
Former Talladega Superspeedway (1988-93) President and current NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton is a Landmark Award nominee, joining Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Dr. Joseph Mattioli and Ralph Seagraves.
Potential Landmark Award recipients include competitors or those working in the sport as a member of a racing organization, track facility, race team, sponsor, media partner or being a general ambassador for the sport through a professional or nonprofessional role. Award winners remain eligible for NHOF enshrinement.
The modern era ballot and Landmark Award nominees were selected by the nomination committee, which consists of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks.
The new honors committee, largely comprised of all living Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners, selected the pioneer ballot.
Both committees’ votes were tabulated by accounting firm EY.
