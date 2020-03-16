With the number of reported COVID-19 cases growing in Alabama, the City of Albertville announced it would be shutting down certain places and rescheduling events as a “precautionary measure” to slow the spread of the virus within the city.
On Monday, March 16, the city released a statement detailing its plans.
“Due to Gov. [Kay] Ivey proclaiming a State of Emergency, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson and Montgomery Counties, and statewide school closings, the City of Albertville will also take … precautionary measures for the health and wellbeing of our citizens and employees,” it stated.
The measures include:
• Spring recreation sports will be delayed until April 6th, at which time leadership will re-evaluate the current state and concern surrounding COVID-19. All organized recreation activities will cease immediately. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater staff will be available to answer any questions for program sport participants and coaches and will remain open to the public at the Armory, 256-891-8240.
• Albertville Public Library will be closed to the public until April 6th.
• Albertville Senior Center, the Center on Broad, will close effective Tuesday, March 17th, through April 6th. Since seniors are considered the most vulnerable and at-risk population, we do not want to take any chances with their health and safety. All senior center trips will be canceled until further notice. Preparations are being made to ensure our homebound have meals and will be taken care of to the best of our ability during this process. Public transportation will be shut down effective immediately until further notice.
• Per the Supreme Court of Alabama, Albertville Municipal Court will be canceled through April 16. Rescheduled court dates are as follows at this time:
1. March 17 docket has been rescheduled for May 5.
2. March 24 docket rescheduled for May 12.
3. March 31 docket rescheduled for May 19.
4. April 7 docket rescheduled for June 2.
5. April 14 docket rescheduled for June 9.
The Magistrate’s Office will remain open during normal business hours. Payments can be made through the drive-through. The lobby will only remain open for warrants. For questions, contact the Magistrate’s Office at 256-891-8291.
City Hall will remain open to the public and operate during normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City staff will be available to serve citizens and patrons in all areas, barring those services mentioned above. Contact the city hall at 256-891-8200 with any questions or concerns.
At this time, Albertville City Council meetings will continue with their normal schedule—first and third Mondays. Work Sessions are posted as soon as they are set.
“The health, safety and wellbeing of our community is our top priority and concern,” the city stated. “We encourage all residents, businesses and employees to take personal precautionary measures to protect you and your families. This will be a community-wide effort. We will post any updates and pertinent information on our website and social media platforms as they become available.”
