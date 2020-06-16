WALNUT GROVE — West End head football coach Kyle Davis is excited about what the 2020 season holds for his team and its leader, senior quarterback Eli Pearce.
Last year, Pearce accounted for 3,154 yards and 43 touchdowns at the controls of West End’s spread attack. Coaches voted him the offensive most valuable player on the All-Etowah County team, and the Alabama Sports Writers Association selected him honorable mention All-State in Class 2A.
Pearce completed 153-of-328 passes for 2,386 yards and 32 touchdowns in his first season as the starting quarterback. He rushed 87 times for 768 yards and 11 TDs.
Huntingdon College and Birmingham-Southern have offered scholarships to Pearce.
“There’s a couple of Division III schools up north that have been talking to him, and there’s some D-II schools and D-I schools talking to him,” Davis said. “He’s probably got 10 or 12 Division I schools that have asked about him and been in contact with him.
“Not having spring [practice] kind of hurt his recruiting, because people were going to come see him throw, and they were going to come see him play.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of spring practice and spring jamborees.
“I feel like we had a great spring game set up,” Davis said. “We were going to play Red Bay, a 12-0 team until Fyffe beat them last year. It was going to be a great challenge for us.
“We feel like we have a pretty decent team coming back, but we needed to be tested and challenged, and that would’ve tested Eli. They [college coaches] could’ve seen him against a good defense, a good team.
“The biggest thing about Eli is he’s just stayed humble, he’s kept working. He didn’t miss a day working out during this COVID stuff. He’d message me every day, ‘Hey, what would the workout be today,’ and we’d give it to him. He came back probably stronger than he’s ever been.”
Pearce won The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award in week eight of the 2019 season after accounting for 437 yards total offense and five touchdowns in a 46-28 triumph over Gaston.
He finished 14-of-20 passing for 220 yards and three scores, and he rushed for a career-high 217 yards, including TDs of 80 and 78 yards.
“Last year was Eli’s first year to play quarterback with us,” Davis said. “He reminded me a lot of Hunter Grant. His first year he did a lot of really good things, but I don’t think he really understood what we were doing. He learned a lot over that year, and I think that’s where Eli is at right now.”
Grant quarterbacked the Patriots in 2014 and 2015, Davis’ first two seasons in Walnut Grove. He’s now a member of Davis’ coaching staff.
“I really feel like the success Eli had last year was based a lot on how good of a ballplayer he is,” Davis said. “If he develops the way he needs to in the position, because he’s got the ability, I mean learning the position, learning coverages, learning our opponent, if he really gets to studying the game … I think he’ll be the best player on the field out of any team that we play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.