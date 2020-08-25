After several local businesses asked the Sardis City Council to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays, the council decided to leave the vote up to the people by including it on the municipal election ballot. Of the 273 residents who voted Tuesday — plus five absentee ballots — the majority voted against the referendum to allow Sunday alcohol sales, 160 to 111.
Mayor Russell Amos, who was reelected unopposed, said he was happy to let the people decide.
“It was too big of a decision for us [the council] to decide,” Amos said. “The people decided now, and for me, the issue’s put to bed.”
Brian Carnes, who ran as the incumbent for Place 2, said, even though it was voted down, he was glad people got to voice their opinion on Sunday alcohol sales.
Carnes received 102 of the total votes for Place 2, but it was not enough to beat his opponent, G.R. “Cooter” Mosley, who got 168 votes plus five absentee.
“Nobody likes to lose,” Carnes said. “If I had to lose, I’m OK that it was Cooter. He’s been part of the community for a long time.”
Council seat for Place 1 currently held by incumbent Bobby Pounds was also on the ballot. Pounds received 137 votes while his opponents Chris Wahl and Scott Whit each received 27 and 108 votes, respectively.
“I appreciate and thank everybody for coming out and voting the way they did,” Pounds said. “I think we had a good turnout.”
With six provisional ballots still needing verification, a runoff election for Place 1 between Pounds and Whitt may be needed. The city council will verify and make a decision about a runoff on Sept. 1. If one is needed, it will be held in October. All election results are unofficial until verified by the city council.
