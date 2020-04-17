Hope. What does that word really mean? When I was young and it was time for Christmas I would put together a “wish list”. This would be things that I “hoped” Santa Claus would bring me for Christmas. Most times it included a motorcycle, electronic games and state of the art stereo equipment (like a CD player, which means some of you are too young to understand). And, sometimes, Santa would surprise me with some of these items. Most were truly wishful thinking; I never got a motorcycle, but the items that I received I really didn’t expect, because I was only hoping for them and not truly expecting them. Kids today make Christmas lists like shopping lists and they expect to receive every item on the list.
Understanding hope for most of us today, hope can denote either a baseless optimism or a vague yearning after an unattainable good. I hope that there could be world peace or that politicians would do what they say or that my team would win a national championship. But this is not Biblical hope. Ironically, the hope that is spoken of in the Bible is hope like kids today have in their Christmas lists. It is an expectant hope.
If hope is to be genuine hope, however, it must be founded on something (or someone) which affords reasonable grounds for confidence in its fulfillment. The Bible bases its hope in God and His saving acts. This is a totally different mindset than we have today. We may base our hope on someone or something in this world that we believe has some control over the outcome of what we would like to happen. Now let me give you a big surprise. Nobody on this earth has that much control over anything. But let me tell you the good news. There is someone who does have control. God. I believe that what God has done in the world today is to let us know that we are not in control. We would like to think that we control our health. But when a virus begins to spread and people begin to die as a result of this virus we realize just how little we control it. This virus that is spreading is no respecter of persons. You can be incredibly healthy, young or old and still get it and die. You can be really sick and old or young and get this virus and live through it. We would like to think that we control our economic status. We go to work and have money to pay our bills. We shop at stores that stay open all hours of the day and night and get exactly what we want and as much as we need or want. Until we don’t. One virus has shut down stores where we used to shop, restaurants where we used to eat. We had money to spend because jobs were available and steady. Now we don’t know if we are going to be laid off or fired and the lack of money or opportunity to work another job just isn’t there. We are no longer in control like we thought we were.
I would like to share with you a secret to having peace in uneasy and crazy times. Trust God. Put your hope in Him. But I’m not going to lie to you and tell you that if you trust in God all your money troubles will magically disappear or a new job will find you out. But what I am going to tell you is that if you are really worried about missing out on the things of this world you have your hope placed on the wrong things. You have missed out on the truth. The truth is that one day each of us is going to leave this world with everything that we brought into it; nothing. You are not going to load your casket into a car or truck and take it with you. Your boat and house are going to stay right here, along with all of your toilet paper you’ve been hording. When that day comes there is only one thing that is going to matter. Did you put your hope in God or something else?
In Matthew chapter 6, part of the sermon on the mount which is Jesus greatest sermon, He says something that speaks to us today. Here are the highlights: “26 Look at the birds of the air, that they do not sow, nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not worth much more than they? 27 And who of you by being worried can add a single hour to his life? 28 And why are you worried about clothing? Observe how the lilies of the field grow; they do not toil nor do they spin…31 Do not worry then, saying, ‘What will we eat?’ or, ‘What will we drink?’ or, ‘What will we wear for clothing?’ 33 But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”
Especially believers in Christ we should lead the way and practice what we preach. Let me leave you with one more scripture from Hebrews: “18 so that by two unchangeable things in which it is impossible for God to lie, we who have taken refuge would have strong encouragement to take hold of the hope set before us. 19 This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and steadfast and one which enters within the veil, 20 where Jesus has entered as a forerunner for us, having become a high priest forever…”
Stop worrying and put your HOPE, your expectations, in God. And live in peace during this troubling time.
May God richly bless you all.
Brent Roe is senior pastor at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
