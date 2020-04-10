This is an opinion piece.
In order to continue being known as a law-abiding citizen, I’ll likely have to enjoy our church’s beloved sunrise Easter service this Sunday from the comfort of my own car.
As we’ve all seen in the last few months, there have been several changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have been difficult.
I’m homesick for a traditional church service.
I’m ill over the fact I can’t go places without feeling obligated to wear a mask, gloves and a bottle of hand sanitizer on my hip.
I’m even more ill of the damage it’s done to myself and many others on an economical level. Though several changes have been made in the last few weeks, I’m fortunate to still have my job. There are many across the nation who can’t say the same.
For seniors who were ready to skip across the graduation stage and looking forward to making their final grade-school memories that last a lifetime — it’s all been ripped away.
The impact of the novel coronavirus has been suffocating to say the least, but there’s also been good to come with it.
Families are spending more time together, playing games and having fun without the constant crave for cell phones and other technology that’s often blamed for driving us apart. A Facebook friend recently shared that among toilet paper and essential health care equipment, there was also a growing shortage in puzzles, board games and craft items.
Having a little more time on our hands gives us the opportunity to learn new things — even Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has taken advantage. He set up his first email account Wednesday.
“I’ve come a long way,” Saban said during an interview with ESPN’s Maria Taylor. “It was hard to communicate when you have to be by yourself and you always depend on somebody else to get your emails and messages and all that, and it just didn’t work. They were sending them all to Miss Terry [Saban’s wife], and she fired me. She said, ‘I’m not dealing with your stuff anymore,’ and so I had to do it on my own.”
Could you imagine holding such a position of power that you never had to deal with emails?
Could you imagine how nice it must have been for the only spam to deal with is “stupid” questions from reporters?
What a life.
Saban is known for not being tech-savvy. On many occasions, he’s referred to Twitter as “Tweeter.” Though hard to fathom, the 68-year-old said he didn’t do much texting either.
COVID-19 has taken quite a bit from us as a society and left many feeling defeated, but let’s not allow it to keep us down. Enjoy what opportunities have been given in light of the virus. Whether learning how to craft an email or putting together a plethora of puzzles, you never know what adventure is waiting.
Taylor Beck is managing editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
