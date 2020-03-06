The Alabama Department of Transportation entered into an emergency agreement Friday morning with Reed Contracting to continue removal of material from the U.S. Highway 231 landslide area on Brindlee Mountain in Morgan County.
The stretch of U.S. 231 that was affected has been closed since February. It was closed after major cracks were found in the road.
With about 1,000 feet of pavement already removed, excavating colluvial rock and soil to further reduce the load on the slide area is the first step toward permanent repair, according to ALDOT North Region Information Specialist Seth Burkett. He said the contractor was on site Friday preparing for the excavation work expected to proceed Saturday, weather permitting.
"ALDOT engineers, with the assistance of consultant Dan Brown and Associates, specialists in geotechnical engineering, are in the final stages of determining a permanent, safe, and timely solution," Burkett stated, "of which removing the overburden on the slide will be the first step."
Burkett said information on other measures to be included in the plan could be released by ALDOT next week.
"ALDOT will continue to expedite all steps of design, bidding, and construction using all means available under the state of emergency declared by Gov. Kay Ivey," he stated.
According to Burkett, the official detours are as follows:
- Northbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama Highway 67 to Interstate 65.
- Southbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama Highway 36 to Alabama Highway 67.
- Northbound passenger traffic is detoured to Union Hill Road to Alabama Highway 36.
- Southbound passenger traffic is detoured to Alabama Highway 36 to Union Hill Road.
