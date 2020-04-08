Alabama leaders are taking further steps to help see residents through the COVID-19 pandemic with the launch of altogetheralabama.org.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that the website would serve as a hub of information for the state’s response to the novel coronavirus crisis.
“We wanted to quickly create a trusted resource that centralizes information, resources and opportunities for businesses and individuals in need of support,” Ivey said in a statement. “We are all in this together.”
The website was designed to be the state’s official, comprehensive guide to aid in navigating all issues related to the COVID-19 response. Individuals and business owners can seek help and identify state and federal resources that can provide a lifeline in the form of low-interest loans and financial assistance.
Business owners, for example, could learn about the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which launched April 3, to provide a direct incentive for them to keep their workers on the payroll. Displaced workers, meanwhile, could use the site to learn about enhanced unemployment benefits.
“It’s important for Alabama’s business owners and its workforce to take full advantage of the resources being made available through the federal government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief package,” Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said. “The site is meant to expedite the process so both employers and employees can get back up on their feet as fast as possible.”
The site will also act as a portal for companies, nonprofits and individuals to volunteer, make donations of supplies, offer an assistance program and even post job openings.
“These are challenging times,” Ivey said. “We needed a place to efficiently and rapidly post and disseminate information — as soon as it’s available — for all affected parties. Thank you for your support and partnership in helping bring Alabama together.”
The site was developed in partnership with Opportunity Alabama, a non-profit organization that promotes investment in the state’s designated Opportunity Zones.
Any business, program or individual that would like to join ALtogether as a resource in COVID-19 response and relief can register at altogetheralabama.org/join.
