FORT PAYNE — The Albertville varsity basketball teams swept former area rival Fort Payne on Tuesday night.
Boys: Aggies 77, Fort Payne 56
Albertville improved to 2-0 on the season by upending the Wildcats. AHS led 16-12, 38-22 and 55-41 at the quarter breaks.
The Aggies sank 10-of-23 3-pointers but only 9-of-23 free throws. They outscored the Wildcats 36-12 in the paint.
Trinity Bell paced AHS with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Allen hit three 3s and scored 10 points, and he also handed out three assists. Chi Jordan collected 10 points and five assists.
Elijah Moss buried a trio of treys for nine points. He dished out four assists.
Jyhno Charles scored nine, Trever Coppins seven, Givenchy Dorival and Caydin Blunt four each and Zion Davis two.
Fort Payne’s Lane White netted 25 points, hitting 10-of-12 free throws. Bryson Richey made four of the Wildcats’ eight treys and finished with 14 points.
Girls: Lady Aggies 47, Fort Payne 45
Albertville rallied to knock off the Wildcats.
The Lady Aggies trailed at every quarter break. Their deficits were 18-12, 30-27 and 40-38.
AHS outscored Fort Payne 9-5 in the fourth quarter, getting two points each from Sarah Rutledge, Emma Greer, Evie Smart and Belle Trammell. Ella Smart added a free throw.
Rutledge and Greer paced Albertville’s offensive attack with 12 points each.
Trammell netted eight, Evie Smart and Madison Franklin both five, Ella Smart three and Caroline Thomas two.
Graidin Haas with 19 and Brylan Gray with 11 topped Fort Payne.
