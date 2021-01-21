On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey along with State Health Officer Scott Harris extended the current safer-at-home and mask order another six weeks through March 5, 2021 with no change to the guidelines.
“A great many of us hoped that as we entered the New Year, we would no longer have to incorporate things like masks and social distancing into our daily lives,” Ivey said during a press conference at the state capitol. “But after the holidays, COVID-19 numbers and the number of hospitalizations were higher than ever.”
Ivey emphasized the importance of continued mask wearing, saying it was the “one step” people could take in their daily lives to keep “some balance” while remaining safe and healthy.
The governor also addressed supply issues with the COVID-19 vaccination program.
“Unfortunately, we don't have enough vaccine for everyone who wants one nor, in fact, does any other state,” she said. “However, [the Alabama Department of Public Health] team is working quickly to distribute vaccines statewide.”
Dr. Harris said he shared in many people’s frustrations over getting the vaccine, which has been a struggle due to high demand and low supply.
“We are going to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible,” he said. “... If you are a person who wants to get the vaccine in Alabama, you are going to get that.”
Harris said the health department's appointment phone lines have been overwhelmed, however most of the calls have been from people not currently eligible for the vaccine.
“Please, don’t call if you’re not eligible currently at this time,” he said. “It makes it more difficult to those who we’re trying to reach right now.”
To help accelerate the vaccination process, Harris said counties have been instructed to increase providers and administer vaccines “all day, every day” until they run out of their allotment. He said the health department would be contacting providers individually to determine how much vaccine they still have on hand since some have not reported their numbers as they are required to do by federal mandate. If some clinics are not administering their doses quickly enough or demand is low, he said their allotment may be redistributed to areas of high need.
“We’re going to give each provider a week for each shipment that they receive,” Harris said. “They are expected to administer the majority of that, and if not, we’ll make a determination about whether that vaccine needs to go somewhere else.”
Harris also announced Walmart would soon begin administering the vaccine in some locations with the potential for more chain pharmacies to join in to expedite the process.
