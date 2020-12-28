The Albertville City Council held its final regular meeting of the year Monday evening, but instead of gathering in city hall, they meet over the phone.
During the meeting, Mayor Tracy Honea recognized several employees for their many years of service:
20 years-Wendy Ball, Eric Farmer, and Jerry Richards
15 years-David Atwell
10 years-Dick Adams, Luke Lathan and Larry Tidmore
5 years-Katerina Boyd, Mike Brewer, Adam Colquit, Brian Dean, Adam Jolley, Teresa Mosley, James Roberts, Nathan West and Grant Wood.
Honea also reappointed Jim Motley to the Albertville Housing Authority during the meeting.
