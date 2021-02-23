J.H. Luker
Boaz
J. H. Luker, 64, of Boaz, died on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Pelham Luker, of Boaz; stepdaughters, Nicole Pelham, of Claysville, and Destiny Pelham, of Boaz; sister, Joy Standridge, of Florida; and brothers, Ray Baker and Roy Holt, both of Georgia.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Bryan Needham
Albertville
Bryan Needham, 41, of Albertville, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Marshall Medical Cen-ter South.
Visitation was Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Boaz Carr Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Mandy Needham; parents, Bob Needham (Debbie) and Trena Morgan; sisters, Trena Leverett (Ray), Melissa Watts (T.J.); brother, Terry Needham (Caroline); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Carol Ann Miller
Formerly of Albertville
Carol Ann (Nichols) Miller, 77 of Oneonta, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home in Rock Spring, Georgia.
Services were Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at The Chapel of Snead Funeral Home in Snead, with the Rev. Don Skinner officiating. Entombment was Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Cal-vary Gardens, 2200 South Cedar Lane, Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 30742.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Windell Miller; son, Thomas Edwin Miller; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Jay Henry; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and brother, Arthur Daniel Nichols.
Dorothy Barkley
Albertville
Dorothy Barkley, 78, of Albertville, died Feb. 21, 2021, at her home.
Services will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Wayne Brooks and Westley Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson and Eason Cemetery on Hustleville Road, in Albertville.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Barkley; sons, Greg Barkley (Carla) and Grant Barkley (Sherry); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
James Brian Crow
Trussville
James Brian Crow, 77, of Trussville, died Feb. 15, 2021.
Graveside services were Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Jerry Manasco officiating.
Survivors include his wife Linda B. Crow; son, Jeremiah Brian Crow; daughter-in-law, Susan Benson Crow; and one granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research hospital.
Joyce Bright
Formerly of Albertville
Emily Joyce Hoffman Bright, 70, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at 10:10 a.m.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley or Neighborhood Christian Center.
Survivors include her husband, Richard G. Bright; three children, Jason Bright of Jacksonville, FL., Deanna Lyons (John) of Decatur, and Justin Bright (Gai) of Bangkok, Thailand; nine grandchildren; twin brothers, Lane (Cheryl), Wayne (Donna); sister, Gail Lett (Doc); as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Nellie Fern Smith Dilbeck
Boaz
Nellie Fern Smith Dilbeck, 80, of Boaz, died Sunday, Feb. 212, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. David Martin will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her children, Angie Moore, Andrea (E. R.) Brown and Kevin (Robin) Dilbeck; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Virginia Lambert; and two nieces.
Tommy Brock
Formerly of Albertville
Tommy Brock, 60, of Munford and formerly of Albertville, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital.
Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Memory Hill Cemetery. Bro. Drew Lester will be officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Cassie Brock; children, Savilla Mountain (Adam), Corey McCord (April), Christian Kavli (Evan), Alicia McCord, and Caleb McCord; six grandchildren; father, Willard Brock; and brother, Lynn Brock (Kathy).
