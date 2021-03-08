The Boaz Pirates scored early and often, then held on as the Albertville Aggies battled back, pulling out a 10-7 victory over their neighboring rivals on Friday night.
The Pirates jumped out to a big lead early, scoring four times in the first inning, and then a single run in the bottom of the second to take a 5-1 lead.
But Albertville did not go quietly, tallying four times in the top of the third to knot the game 5-5. Boaz was able to answer, scoring a pair in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.
At the plate, Tyler Pierce led Boaz with a pair of hits and three RBIs, while Cole Bowling added two hits and two runs scored.
Albertville were paced by Andy Howard, who belted a two-run home run, and then added an RBI single to drive in three in the loss.
Keegan Woods earned the win on the hill for Boaz, giving up two earned runs over four innings and fanning four.
Following the win over Albertville, the Pirates were roughed up in their next two games, getting beat 12-0 by Madison Academy on Saturday, and then dropping a 14-6 decision to Buckhorn. The Pirates are 4-6 in the early going this season.
Albertville drops pair on Saturday
Following the loss to Boaz on Friday, the Albertville Aggies dropped a pair of tight games on Saturday, falling in extra innings to Pinson Valley, and then falling to St. Clair County due to a late big inning.
Against Pinson Valley, the game was tied 5-5 after seven and needed extras. Following two scoreless frames, the Indians scored the winning run in the top of the 10th when Christopher Calma singled on a 2-2 count, scoring the winning run.
Landen Peppers led Albertville by driving in four runs in the game.
Against St. Clair County, the Aggies held a 6-3 lead heading to the sixth, but St. Clair erupted for five runs in the top of the inning to pull out the win.
Hayden Howard collected three singles and an RBI for the Aggies, while Tristan Golden had two hits and scored three runs.
Albertville is 4-5 on the year.
West End swept at Etowah County Tournament
It was a tough weekend for the host West End Patriots, who were held winless on their own field at the annual Etowah County baseball tournament.
The Patriots dropped both pool play games on Friday, falling 10-2 to Glencoe, then 12-2 to Hokes Bluff, relegating them into Saturday's fifth-place game.
In Saturday's game, Gaston pulled out the 6-5 win when Gaston scored twice in the fifth inning to take the lead. West End had led 5-1 in the early going, before the guests tallied three times in the third, setting the table for the fifth inning comeback.
Tyler Jones, Rockman Sainsbury, and Ty Taylor each had two hits in the game, while Eli Pearce scored a pair of runs.
Geraldine routs Etowah on Friday
Behind a pair of three RBI games, and strong pitching from three pitchers, the Geraldine Bulldogs rolled past Etowah on Friday night, 10-1.
William Rogers and Drew Fowler each posted three RBIs in the win, with Rogers collecting all his RBIs on a three-run homer in the first. The duo also combined for seven hits in the win.
On the mound, Colt Lusher, Fowler, and Levi Martin held Etowah to four hits. Lusher earned the win, tossing three hitlless innings, while Fowler fanned five in his three innings of work.
Guntersville swept at Russellville
At Russellville, the Guntersville Wildcats gave up multiple runs in four innings, falling by an 11-5 margin after dropping a 12-2 decision earlier in the day.
Host Russellville jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one in the nightcap, but the Wildcats answered with three in the second to take the lead. That lead was short-lived however, as Russellville responded with three of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Evan Taylor led the way for the Wildcats at the plate, hitting a home run and a double on his way to driving in two. Logan Pate also had a strong game, belting a three-run home run for his only hit of the day.
Guntersville is 3-6 on the season.
