The Albertville City Council voted Monday evening to take out a loan of nearly $750,000 to purchase communication equipment and services from Motorola Solutions.
The council authorized Mayor Tracy Honea to establish a $749,147.16 loan at 2.95% interest.
According to Resolution No. 1735-21, the package includes 157 portable and mobile subscribers, consoles, licenses and flashport upgrades for the city’s government including the Albertville Police Department, Albertville Fire Department and Public Works.
The communication equipment and services package will help the city better provide service in residential and commercial areas, the resolution states.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the Jan. 4 meeting.
• Adopted an ordinance approving the sale of surplus property located at Scott Avenue to St. Paul Baptist Church for $10,000. This ordinance was first introduced during the Dec. 7, 2020 council meeting.
• Approved a resolution to participate in a funding request from the Marshall County Health Department. The council agreed to pay $17,472 to help fund COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the area.
• During the time for public comment, heard an update from Kay Johnson on the progress of Marshall County Animal Advocates. Check the next edition of The Reporter for more details.
