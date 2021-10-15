GUNTERSVILLE - Logan Pate, Cole McCarty and Brandon Fussell all had a hand in leading Guntersville to a 45-17 win over Boaz to clinch the Class 5A, Region 7 championship at Chorba-Lee Stadium.
The region title was the second consecutive for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-1 overall and a perfect 4-0 in region play. Boaz fell to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the region.
“Winning the Region is big because we get to play at home for the first round of the playoffs,” Guntersville coach Lance Reese said of the title. “It’s huge to be able to play at home that first round. Boaz, a county rivalry game, it had a lot of implications but it was a big win for our team.”
Pate rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass on a halfback pass. McCarty passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a score. Fussell caught only three passes but for 139 yards and two scores.
Guntersville took the game's opening kickoff and drove into Pirate territory but settled for a 38-yard field goal by Tristen Palacios.
Boaz took the ensuing kickoff and put together an 11-play, 83 yards drive to take a lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Eli Jacobs. Ten of the 11 plays in the drive were runs by Jacobs, Carter Lambert and Cade Whorton. Jose Arreguin added the PAT for a 7-3 Boaz lead with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
Guntersville wasted little time answering as on the first play of its next drive, MarCarty threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Fussell. Palacios kicked the first of his six PAT's to give the Wildcats the lead back at 10-7.
Again Boaz answered the Guntersville scoring drive as they used 15 plays to tie the game at 10 on a 21-yard Arreguin field goal.
This time the game only remained tied for 57 seconds before Pate rambled off a 42-yard run. That touchdown began a run of 28 unanswered points by Guntersville.
“I thought Boaz came out and played really physical football,” Reese added. “When we scored right before the half to go up two touchdowns, and I thought that was a big momentum shift. We made them play catchup in the second half to get them out of their run-first gameplan.”
The teams swapped possessions with Guntersville getting the ball back with 57 seconds left in the half on an interception by Brayden Graham at the Boaz 49.
Three plays later McCarty found Sam Canady just inside the pylon and an 11-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds remaining in the half and Guntersville led 24-10 at the half.
Boaz got the second half kickoff but a bad snap resulted in a big loss and eventually a short punt and Guntersville began its first possession of the second half at the BHS 36.
After a false start penalty and a 2-yard gain by Pate, he then took a pitch from McCarty but instead of running, he pulled up and threw a halfback pass to Fussell 39-yards and a touchdown. Guntersville led 31-10 with 9:35 left in the third quarter.
Boaz then drove into Guntersville territory to the 44 but was forced to punt and Guntersville took over at its 20.
“It took all 11 of us,” Reese said of the defense in the second half. “The quarterback is a threat, they have a big offensive line, good running backs, so it takes all 11 to stop an offense like Boaz has.”
On the second play of the possession, McCarty called his own number, keeping on a 74-yard touchdown run. Following the Palacio point after, the Wildcats led 38-10 with 3:30 left in the third.
Boaz cut the lead to 38-17 on the next possession, driving 74-yards on 12 plays with Jacobs scoring his second touchdown of the night, this one on a1-yard run with 9:00 left in the game.
Pate would add his second rushing touchdown of the game late on a 29-yard run.
Both Jacobs and Lambert each rushed for over 100 yards in the game. Jacobs rushed for 108 yards on 21 carries while Lambert had 103 yards on 15 carries.
Guntersville will close out region play Friday, traveling to West Point. Boaz, which will be the third seed from region 7, will have an open date before closing out the regular season hosting Arab on October 29.
Sand Mountain Reporter Sports Editor Ron Balaskovitz contributed to this report.
