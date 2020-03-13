Precautions and extra measures of cleanliness are under way at the Marshall County Courthouse, according to Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.
Hutcheson said most of Friday, March 13, he had been dealing with getting prepared for the possibility of an COVID-19 outbreak in the county. Even though information is limited, he said he met with the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), all of the county’s department heads and other county officials to construct a contingency plan.
“I’m just not wanting to get caught off guard,” Hutcheson said. “It’s hard to predict what will happen, but I want to get out ahead of it and be proactive as possible.”
Currently, the county maintenance department cleans the courthouse, but now, he said the courthouse would be cleaned in the morning and at mid-day. He said the security department has hand sanitizer and disinfectant. High-traffic areas, such as the probate office, the revenue department and the court system are all stepping up with additional methods of sanitation, he said.
Due to the coronavirus, Hutcheson said people should do their best to stay away from large gatherings of people and wash their hands more frequently. In the coming weeks, he said he would be meeting with several health organizations to continue to be proactive and plan for any eventuality.
“It’s hard to know what’s ahead, because there’s just a limited amount of knowledge about the coronavirus,” he said. “Nobody knows what’s ahead; I’m going to stay on top of the situation.”
