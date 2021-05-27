MONTGOMERY—Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined a multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general in urging the Biden administration to reconsider educational proposals aimed at injecting critical race theory (CRT), the 1619 Project, and other divisive, "intellectually bankrupt" political projects into America’s classrooms.
“The Biden administration has wasted no time in co-opting a 2015 federal education program aimed at advancing a traditional understanding of America history, civics and government, and turning it into a vehicle to promote the deeply flawed and controversial teachings of Critical Race Theory in America’s public schools,” Marshall said.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Education proposed new goals for education grants in American history and civics education so as to prioritize radical racial theory like the 1619 Project in America’s classrooms.
In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Wednesday, Marshall and his colleagues urged the Department of Education to review the directives for teaching “traditional American history” as prescribed in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).
“Congress made clear that the purpose of the (ESSA) programs is to advance a traditional understanding of American history, civics, and government,” the letter states. “The proposed priorities would do little to advance that goal.”
The ESSA was described by the Wall Street Journal as the “largest devolution of federal control to the states in a quarter century.” The legislation gave authority back to parents, teachers, and local communities in deciding education policy.
The attorneys general underscored that the proposed Biden administration changes to the ESSA history and civic education programs would undermine learning and teaching of civics for America’s students while ignoring real challenges facing disadvantaged students.
“These priorities do precisely the opposite while increasing discrimination and failing to address crucial issues like the COVID-19 increase in the achievement gap for students of color, students with disabilities and students in poverty,” the attorney generals said.
“At the very least, the Department should make it clear that it will not fund projects that promote CRT or any projects that characterize the United States as irredeemably racist or founded on principles of racism (as opposed to principles of equality) or that purport to ascribe character traits, values, privileges, status, or beliefs, or that assign fault, blame, or bias, to a particular race or to an individual because of his or her race.”
Read the letter from the Attorneys General here.
