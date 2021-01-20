The Alabama Sports Writers Association's newest prep basketball rankings are out, and the Sand Mountain area is once again well represented, with five teams finishing in the Top-10 of their respective classes.
Guntersville is the lone girls squad to be featured in this week's rankings, climbing from No. 9 last week, to No. 7 this week in 5A, highlighted by an impressive win over 7A No. 7 Auburn on Monday evening.
On the boy's side, four schools were ranked among the Top-10 in their classes. Albertville cracked the 7A Top-10 for the first time this season after a win on Friday and a win on Tuesday against Douglas.
In 5A, the Guntersville boys jumped to No. 8, up from 10 last week, on the strength of a pair of wins, as well as finishing unbeaten in area play. Guntersville and Albertville will meet on Friday in a replacement game after the Marshall County Tournaments that were scheduled for this week were canceled.
In 3A, Fyffe continues to hold steady at No. 2 in the rankings after a pair of blowout wins over Asbury and Crossville. Geraldine makes its first appearance in the 3A rankings, checking in at No. 10 after a 2-0 week as well. Geraldine and Fyffe will play each other on Friday night in the semifinals of the on-going DeKalb County Tournament.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (22-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (23-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (21-2)
4. Foley (15-3)
5. Spain Park (18-7)
6. Auburn (12-4)
7. Baker (14-6)
8. Theodore (19-4)
9. Sparkman (15-9)
10. Gadsden City (14-5)
Others nominated: Austin (11-8), Davidson (10-10), Dothan (8-5), Fairhope (12-3), Thompson (15-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (25-1)
2. Eufaula (17-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (13-5)
4. Athens (11-2)
5. Buckhorn (16-2)
6. Hartselle (14-2)
7. Northridge (15-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (19-3)
9. Oxford (16-4)
10. Chelsea (16-5)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Cullman (12-9), Madison Academy (8-9), McAdory (12-11), Muscle Shoals (9-7), Opelika (7-8), Scottsboro (11-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (9-3)
2. Pleasant Grove (19-4)
3. Charles Henderson (8-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (14-4)
5. Mae Jemison (8-6)
6. Selma (4-2)
7. Guntersville (15-5)
8. LeFlore (11-7)
9. Lee-Huntsville (7-9)
10. Lawrence Co. (15-2)
Others nominated: Fairfield (9-6), Headland (9-2), Marbury (10-6), Ramsay (14-11).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (11-3)
2. Priceville (16-7)
3. Rogers (17-5)
4. Deshler (14-8)
5. Jackson (15-2)
6. Williamson (11-2)
7. Handley (12-8)
8. St. James (11-5)
9. New Hope (9-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (15-4)
Others nominated: Geneva (10-7), Good Hope (16-7), Hamilton (14-4), North Jackson (9-6), Oneonta (14-6), Straughn (13-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (15-2)
2. Susan Moore (22-2)
3. T.R. Miller (9-1)
4. Lauderdale Co. (13-3)
5. Trinity (14-3)
6. Prattville Christian (17-4)
7. Winfield (17-3)
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-2)
9. Phil Campbell (17-5)
10. Plainview (20-5)
Others nominated: Collinsville (17-4), Elkmont (13-5), Flomaton (3-3), Ohatchee (7-3), Southside-Selma (8-2), Sylvania (18-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (13-5)
2. Spring Garden (20-2)
3. G.W. Long (9-0)
4. Midfield (13-6)
5. Geneva Co. (13-5)
6. Hatton (16-2)
7. Cold Springs (13-5)
8. Ider (17-7)
9. St. Luke's (14-4)
10. Falkville (18-6)
Others nominated: Locust Fork (8-5), Mars Hill Bible (5-2), Sand Rock (12-9), Tanner (11-3), Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (19-5)
2. Samson (16-2)
3. Winterboro (13-0)
4. Loachapoka (8-7)
5. Coosa Christian (16-3)
6. Marion Co. (18-6)
7. Covenant Christian (10-1)
8. Florala (8-7)
9. Pleasant Home (7-4)
10. R.A. Hubbard (6-4)
Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).
AISA
1. Glenwood (16-1)
2. Clarke Prep (19-3)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (14-1)
4. Lee-Scott (8-7)
5. Southern Academy (9-1)
6. Chambers Academy (9-4)
7. Lakeside (8-5)
8. Lowndes Academy (9-0)
9. Fort Dale Academy (8-3)
10. Sparta Academy (5-6)
Others nominated: Monroe Academy (7-6), Patrician Academy (4-11), Pike Liberal Arts (5-4).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (21-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)
3. Spain Park (19-4)
4. Huntsville (16-5)
5. James Clemens (13-6)
6. Hoover (15-6)
7. Thompson (11-8)
8. Albertville (16-4)
9. Oak Mountain (14-8)
10. Enterprise (15-4)
Others nominated: Austin (6-10), Baker (12-7), Gadsden City (16-9), Mary Montgomery (12-4), Sparkman (11-7), Tuscaloosa Co. (14-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (13-2)
2. Pinson Valley (15-2)
3. Shades Valley (10-5)
4. Hartselle (18-2)
5. Eufaula (18-3)
6. Mountain Brook (17-6)
7. Calera (13-6)
8. Oxford (18-2)
9. Spanish Fort (16-3)
10. Clay-Chalkville (12-4)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-7), Cullman (10-6), Decatur (11-12), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-4), Minor (13-7), Muscle Shoals (8-4), Robertsdale (17-7), Scottsboro (15-3), Valley (11-3), Woodlawn (11-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (15-6)
2. Pleasant Grove (14-4)
3. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)
4. Talladega (12-2)
5. Parker (9-5)
6. Center Point (6-5)
7. Sylacauga (12-2)
8. Guntersville (14-3)
9. Russellville (12-4)
10. Selma (5-2)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (10-6), Carroll-Ozark (15-7), Charles Henderson (15-7), Faith-Mobile (9-7), Greenville (11-8), Lawrence Co. (11-6), LeFlore (8-7), Sipsey Valley (9-4), West Point (13-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (20-2)
2. Anniston (14-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (13-5)
4. Brooks (13-5)
5. Dallas Co. (9-2)
6. Good Hope (15-5)
7. White Plains (14-4)
8. Hamilton (13-7)
9. St. Michael (12-9)
10. West Morgan (7-8)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (16-6), West Limestone (7-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-3)
2. Fyffe (14-4)
3. Cottage Hill (16-1)
4. Plainview (22-3)
5. Opp (13-0)
6. Chickasaw (12-3)
7. Piedmont (7-5)
8. Mobile Christian (14-6)
9. Elkmont (12-4)
10. Geraldine (15-3)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (12-9), Catholic-Montgomery (8-3), Clements (10-7), Danville (11-6), Lauderdale Co. (14-4), Pike Co. (4-2), Providence Christian (10-5), Wicksburg (15-5), Winfield (15-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (16-6)
2. Calhoun (10-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (15-5)
4. Clarke Co. (16-3)
5. Geneva Co. (13-2)
6. Section (13-8)
7. Sand Rock (15-4)
8. Hatton (11-4)
9. Lanett (8-3)
10. Spring Garden (14-6)
Others nominated: Addison (13-10), Cold Springs (14-5), Red Bay (8-6), Westbrook Christian (14-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (7-7)
2. Florala (18-3)
3. Brantley (11-0)
4. Ragland (15-4)
5. Autaugaville (11-0)
6. Skyline (15-6)
7. Covenant Christian (14-3)
8. Belgreen (16-2)
9. Pickens Co. (7-2)
10. Woodville (9-5)
Others nominated: Jacksonville Christian (10-5), Meek (11-4).
AISA
1. Tuscaloosa Academy (19-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (13-2)
3. Chambers Academy (10-1)
4. Glenwood (14-3)
5. Macon-East (8-5)
6. Heritage Christian (14-2)
7. Springwood (11-5)
8. Clarke Prep (13-7)
9. Jackson Academy (11-2)
10. Evangel Christian (3-4)
Others nominated: Monroe Academy (5-7), Morgan Academy (7-7), Sparta (7-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.