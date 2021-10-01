An Attalla woman died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.
Alabama State Troopers say Stacey Davenport Scott, 44, was fatally injured when the 2004 Chevy Trailblazer she was driving crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a 2012 Nissan Maxima head-on.
The accident happened at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 75 near Bethany Baptist Church.
Scott was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, she succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital.
The driver of the Nissan, Christy Denise Keeton, 44, of Albertville, and an unnamed child passenger in the car were both transported to helicopters to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Alabama 75 was closed between Needmore and Bethany roads for three hours as Troopers investigated the accident and the scene cleaned up. Three medical choppers were summoned to the Albertville Regional Airport to transport the injured victims.
Douglas Fire officials said Alabama 75 was closed until about 1 a.m. as the wreck was investigated and the wreckage cleared.
Albertville Fire and Rescue members were called for mutual aid, offering assistance in extricating the three victims from the vehicles.
“We have the equipment and are happy to offer mutual aid when needed like this,” said Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis.
Douglas Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the accident with Douglas Police.
“Thank you to Albertville Police and Fire for the assistance. Also, thank you to Marshall Health Systems and AirEvac,” Douglas VFD officials said.
In a second accident earlier Wednesday afternoon, a teen was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis said at about 2:30 p.m., Albertville Fire and Rescue responders were sent to Alabama 75 near S&K convenience store, formerly Mildred’s Grocery, in the 4500 block of Horton Road for a call of a car off the roadway.
Ennis said an autistic teenager had taken the family vehicle, lost control on the highway, snapping a power pole and ending up wrapped around a tree.
Albertville firefighters were able to extricate the victim and took him to Albertville Regional Airport where he was flown by medical chopper from the Albertville Airport to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. He was thought to have critical injuries.
The child was not identified, and Alabama State Troopers investigated the accident. No further details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.