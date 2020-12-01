The Albertville at Guntersville basketball games scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 were postponed due to the AHS varsity girls and GHS varsity boys being quarantined due to COVID-19.
The Lady Aggies’ situation has impacted the schedule for Albertville’s Friday, Dec. 4 home games against Arab.
The freshman boys game will tip off at 5:15 p.m. in Albertville Gymnasium’s auxiliary gym. Tipoff times for the main gym are 4 p.m. for junior varsity boys, 5:15 for JV girls and 6:30 for varsity boys.
VARSITY BOYS
Albertville 41, Decatur Heritage 38: The Aggies edged Decatur Heritage in a Nov. 23 matchup at Madison Academy.
Albertville was in front 15-7, 27-21 and 36-32 at the quarter breaks.
The Aggies limited Decatur Heritage to 28.6 percent field-goal shooting, but the Eagles outscored AHS 15-5 in points off turnovers.
Ben Allen converted 4-of-9 3-pointers and paced the Aggies with 12 points. Trinity Bell scored 10 on 5-of-5 shooting and claimed eight rebounds.
Givenchy Dorival hit three treys and scored nine, and he also grabbed six boards. Chi Jordan had four points and five assists, and Jyhno Charles scored four. Caydin Blunt netted two points.
Elijah Moss contributed five rebounds and three assists for the Aggies.
Albertville 72, Decatur 45: The Aggies improved to 5-0 by whipping the Red Raiders in a Nov. 25 game at Madison Academy.
Albertville zoomed to a 22-6 first-quarter advantage. Head coach Patrick Harding’s squad enjoyed margins of 33-20 at intermission and 54-37 at the third-quarter break.
The Aggies made 22-of-31 2-point field goals and 8-of-18 3s. They outscored Decatur 18-2 in points off turnovers and 44-10 in the paint.
Bell’s 19 points and five boards topped Albertville. Allen sank 4-of-6 treys and closed with 14.
Moss scored nine, Jordan and Dorival seven each, Will Kitchens four and Charles and Blunt both three. Trever Coppins, JoJo Prickett and AJ Hannon all contributed two.
Dorival and Moss each dished out five assists.
VARSITY GIRLS
Albertville 59, Sardis 30: All nine Lady Aggies scored in their Nov. 23 whipping of Sardis at Albertville Gymnasium.
Sarah Rutledge paced Albertville’s attack with 18 points. Felicie Alix followed her with nine.
Emma Greer and Ella Smart netted six each, Belle Trammell and Ava Teague five apiece and Evie Smart and Caroline Thomas four each. Madison Franklin scored two.
The Lady Aggies led 19-7, 31-16 and 47-21 at the quarter breaks.
Jayda Lacks’ eight points topped the Lady Lions’ offense.
Saydi Rutledge contributed six, Adelyn Ellis and Kytha Edwards five each and Lily Underwood and McKenzie Cullom both three.
