Boaz City School staff members will be getting an extra Christmas present this year after the board of education approved a $1,000 bonus.
The decision was made during a board meeting Thursday, Dec. 10, to approve the funds for “extraordinary compensation” due to employees’ exemplary work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Todd Haynie said.
Board member Chad Cofield said he was proud for the board to be able to approve the bonuses and said it has been a long time coming. He mentioned some “unpopular” budget cuts the board had to make nearly four years ago.
In 2016, CPA Kim McPherson recommended the board implement budget reviews and monitoring, electronic purchase orders, seek additional revenue sources or cut expenses and implement a hiring freeze among other measures to reign in the budget, which she said had been “spending more than [it’s] taking in.” At that time, the board had been operating at a deficit for nearly four years, which cut the reserve budget to one-month of expenses — the minimum required by the state. Since making the adjustments, the board reported a healthy three-month reserve at the start of 2020.
“We’re just trying to give some of that [money] back [to employees] tonight,” Cofield said during the meeting. “The timing of it with what’s going on — it’s just God’s work.”
In other business, the board:
•Approved the minutes from the Nov. 5 board meeting and the Nov. 17 special called meeting.
•Approved the payroll expenses for October and November and approved the financials for October. The board said the financials for October — which reported low revenues — were “typical” with it being the first month of the fiscal year. The budget would get “caught up” in January once more tax revenue comes in, the board said.
•Approved six personnel items including the resignation of Aida Beard, who taught English Language Learners at Boaz Elementary School.
During the superintendent’s report, Haynie said cases of COVID-19 among staff and students were down compared to pre-Thanksgiving numbers. Only 10-15 students chose to remain in virtual learning after the holiday break, he said.
Haynie also reported four of the five Boaz campuses recently had WiFi service extended throughout the parking areas for students to access for online learning.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021.
