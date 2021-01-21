Marshall Christian saw four players foul out Tuesday night against Providence, but held on for a 79-71 win, setting up a showdown for first-place on Friday against Tabernacle.
The Stallions improve to 11-3 with the win, and 7-1 in regional play.
Joel Dobbins paced Marshall Christian with 30 points, all in the first half after he was ejected early in the third quarter, according to head coach Phillip James. Jacob Lewis and Noah Williams each scored 14 for the Stallions, with Williams adding seven assists. Evan Dobbins added 14, while Jayvyn Harris pulled in 10 rebounds.
The win sets up a showdown on the road with Tabernacle for Friday night, with the winner taking hold of first-place in the ACAA North Region. The top two teams in each ACAA region receive an automatic invitation to the ACAA Elite 8 Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.