An Albertville church needs the public’s help in finding the person, or people, responsible for damaging their cemetery.
Church members damage to the church grounds and cemetery, damage they suspect was caused by someone doing “donuts” by the church’s cemetery.
The damage has occurred off and on for several months, but last weekend the vandals damaged a fence surrounding the cemetery.
A police report was made March 7 placing the damages to the fence and property at $1,000, said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.
The church is located at the intersection of North Carlisle Street and Country Club Road in Albertville.
Church members took to Facebook last weekend seeking tips.
“I would like to think someone responsible would come forward and pay for the damage they did,” wrote one member.
Another said elderly church members have spouses buried in the cemetery and were “heartbroken” to see the damages.
Pastor Whitt Hibbs said the damage has escalated over the past few months.
“We’ve had somebody do this a couple of times before, but not to this extent,” Hibbs said.
“Before, they’ve cut donuts and were slinging mud onto our sign and fence. Last weekend it appears someone lost control of the vehicle and broke through our fence.”
Hibbs said the damage was done sometime between Friday and Sunday when church members arriving for services discovered the damage.
“We are not looking to criminally prosecute anyone,” Hibbs said. “We want the damage to stop. This is the final resting place for many of our members and their families.
“As difficult as it is with the pandemic and everything going on, our cemetery committee works diligently to be sure the cemetery and grounds are kept up. They spend a lot of money out of the cemetery fund to keep the area mowed and trimmed. They do a tremendous job with not only what they pay to have done, but also in the amount of volunteer hours they give.”
Hibbs said he is thankful for church members who care enough to keep the church cemetery looking nice.
“We need to care for those who walked the path before us and gave us the start we have,” he said. “It’s just heartbreaking. How could someone be so disrespectful? If their family was buried there, would they want to see vandalism like this?”
Hibbs urged anyone with information to call the church at 256-891-0500 or email hibbs at dhibbs@boazk12.org.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albertville Police at 256-878-1212, or the APD Detective Division at 256-891-8274.
