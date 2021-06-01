The Marshall County Board of Education recently recognized four outstanding student athletes for their excellent performances both on and off the field.
“It’s probably a year ago today … that we were all sitting around trying to figure out how we were going to have school this year,” Assistant Superintendent Alan Garner said. “Also, at the forefront of our thoughts were how were we going to have athletics… We finally got back to practice in June, we focused on what our athletes love most about sports; they love being with friends. Today, we want to celebrate the success of some of our student athletes who’ve accomplished some amazing things this spring.”
Garner presented the following athletes with a commemorative certificate:
• Ellie Cothran-Brindlee Mountain High School
• Chantzley Kirkland-Brindlee Mountain High School
• Masen Howard, an 11th-grade Douglas High School tennis player finished his season 15-1.
• Ben Martin-DAR High School
In other business, the board:
• Approved a contract agreement with Panorama Education, Panorama Student Success: Platform.
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/retirements
1. Kelsey Smith, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, resignation effective May 28, 2021.
2. James McDonald, teacher, DAR Campus, resignation effective May 31, 2021.
3. Kristy Stockton, teacher, BMPS/BMES, Camp Marshall, resignation effective immediately.
4. Tara Jackson, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, resignation effective May 31, 2021.
5. Loretta Bracket, Douglas Elementary School, STEM teacher, Camp Marshall, resignation effective immediately.
6. Marsha Mitchell, Principal, DAR High School, resignation effective June 30, 2021.
B. Transfers
1. Kim Baird, CNP worker, Douglas High School, to CNP worker, Douglas Middle School, effective SY 2021-2022.
2. Brandon Chastain, teacher, DAR Middle School/Alternative School, to teacher, DAR High School, effective SY 2021-2022.
3. Kristy Stockton, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, to counselor/teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective SY 2021-2022.
4. Gisselle Lara, EL/migrant instructional assistant, Douglas High School, to EL/Migrant instructional assistant, Asbury High School, effective SY 2021-2022.
5. Nancy Salazar, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, to teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective SY 2021-2022.
C. Leaves of absence
1. Heather Shedd, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, through May 28, 2021.
D. Supplements
1. Hunter Holland, Varsity Head Football Coach, DAR High School, effective immediately.
2. Tanya Broadway, Varsity Volleyball Coach, DAR High School, effective immediately.
3. Miranda McCoy, Junior High Girls Basketball Coach, DAR MS, effective immediately.
E. Approved the following Marshall County summer employees for Camp Marshall, which runs from June 1-July 1, 2021. Personnel will be paid their daily rate of pay based on days worked. Time sheets will be submitted and paid leave will not be accrued nor used during Camp Marshall:
1. Jennie Baker, SPS/DAR Elementary, teacher.
2. Cynthia Renea Anders, Claysville/Sloman Primary, teacher.
3. Lori Skidmore, Claysville, speech pathologist.
4. Ashley Thomas, Asbury High School, teacher.
5. Amanda Walters, Asbury High School, secretary.
6. Jessica Andreas, Asbury High School, aide.
7. Jason Atchley, Asbury High School, teacher.
8. Erin Gentry, Asbury/Douglas, teacher.
9. Daisy Franklin, Asbury High School, teacher.
10. Chasity Dickerson, Asbury High School, teacher.
11. Helen Partrick, Asbury High School, teacher.
12. Lisa Hanson, Asbury Elementary School, teacher.
13. Christy Stanley, Asbury Elementary, STEM teacher.
14. Breanna Swords, Asbury Elementary, teacher.
15. Seth Kelly, BMPS/BMES, teacher.
16. Deborah Williams, SPS, teacher.
17. Keith Scott, Douglas Middle School, site director.
18. Bobby Thomas, Douglas Middle School, teacher.
19. Jody Gilliland, BMPS/BMES, teacher.
20. Penny Garmon, SPS, site director.
21. Natalie Jumalon, SPS, teacher.
22. Tricia Terwilliger, SPS, teacher.
23. Hailey Davidson, SPS, teacher.
24. Vicky Cuzzort, SPS, teacher.
25. Michelle Walker, SPS, teacher.
26. Crystal Tims, SPS, teacher.
27. Citlalli Medina, SPS, aide.
28. Taylor Jones, SPS, substitute teacher.
29. Brandy Gardner, SPS, substitute teacher.
30. Whitney Potter, SPS, substitute teacher.
31. Angie Smith, SPS, teacher.
32. Patti Blackstone, SPS, substitute teacher.
33. Kayla Owens, DAR Elementary, teacher.
34. Mary Grace Stubblefield, DAR Elementary, teacher.
35. Lisa Wright, DAR Elementary, teacher.
36. Larry Bolin, DAR High School, site director.
37. John Finley, DAR High School, teacher.
38. Stacy Miller, DAR High School, teacher.
39. Tammy Sutton, DAR High School, teacher.
40. Syndey Daugette Campbell, Brindlee Mountain High School, teacher.
41. Rebecca Howard, Brindlee Mountain High School, teacher.
42. Angie Stanfield, DAR Elementary, teacher.,
43. Leah Manning, DAR Elementary, teacher.
44. Sherry Brown, DAR Elementary, teacher.
45. Susan Sabia, BMPS/BMES, speech pathologist.
46. Brooke Neal, DAR Campus, nurse.
47. Beth Barnes, DAR Campus, substitute nurse.
48. Mashawn Alexander, Douglas Campus, nurse, Camp Marshall.
49. Tanya Mitchell, Douglas Campus, substitute nurse.
50. Dionne Keller, Brindlee Mountain, nurse.
51. Andrea Kelly, Brindlee Mountain, substitute nurse.
52. Chelsea Stricklin, Douglas Middle School, substitute teacher.
53. Alexis Bernal, Douglas Middle School, substitute teacher.
54. Peyton Creel, BMPS/BMES, STEM aide.
55. Evan Lemons, BMPS/BMES, substitute teacher.
56. Jennifer Morrison, Douglas High School, site director.
57. Gisela Martinez, Asbury High School, instructional assistant.
58. Darby Huguley, BMPS/BMES, substitute teacher.
59. Carter Cleland, student summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
60. Andrew Byars, student summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
61. Emilee Oliver, student summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
62. Ryan Buchanan, student summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
63. William York Mask, student summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
64. Isaa Baird, student summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
65. Elijah Goza, student summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
66. Brad Oliver, summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
67. Nathan Pearl, summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
68. Tony Barnard, summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
69. Trent Powell, summer maintenance worker, effective June 1, 2021.
70. Sonya Elkins, Douglas Elementary School, STEM teacher.
71. Breanna Carnes, Douglas Elementary School, substitute teacher.
72. Nikki Terrell, Asbury Elementary School, teacher, paid from ESSER funds.
73. Bobbie Hawkes, DAR Elementary School, aide.
74. Shelia Rainwater, DAR Elementary School, aide.
75. Jeffrey Sharpton, Douglas High School, teacher.
76. Bruce Powell, Douglas High School, teacher.
77. Kristy Lacks, Douglas High School, teacher.
78. Karla Galloway, Douglas High School, teacher.
79. Tish Bryant, Douglas High School, teacher.
80. Brittany Truett, Douglas Elementary School, teacher.
81. Cindy Daniel, Douglas Elementary School, aide.
82. Becky Davis, Douglas Elementary School, aide.
New employees
1. Murran Tarvin, Prek auxiliary teacher, Sloman Primary School, effective SY 2021-2022, paid from DECE and Title I funds.
2. Tanya Broadway, teacher, DAR Middle School, effective SY 2021-2022.
3. Tim Brothers, Chief Technology Officer, Marshall County Schools, effective July 1, 2021.
4. Laura Clark, part-time certified employee, DAR High School, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective July 10, 2021.
5. Haley Weatherman, teacher, 21st CCLC, Douglas Campus, effective June 1, 2021.
6. Miranda McCoy, teacher, DAR High School, effective immediately.
The next board meeting is scheduled for June 3.
