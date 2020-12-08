HUNTSVILLE — The unbeaten Albertville varsity boys basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season by beating Westminster Christian 57-47 on Friday, Dec. 4.
The Albertville-Westminster Christian matchup was added to the Aggies’ schedule after their Dec. 4 home game with Arab was postponed due to COVID-19.
The Aggies (6-0) roared to a 21-2 first-quarter advantage. They led 34-22 and 40-35 at the other rest stops.
Albertville hit 66.7 percent of its 2-point field goals and 47.4 percent of its 3-pointers (9-of-19). The Aggies outscored Westminster 26-14 in the paint.
Elijah Moss buried 5-of-7 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead AHS. He added five assists and four steals.
Trinity Bell collected 16 points and six rebounds.
Givenchy Dorival scored nine, Chi Jordan seven, Ben Allen and Caydin Blunt three each and Jyhno Charles two.
Allen cleared five boards while Dorival dished out three assists.
Albertville played host to Gadsden City on Tuesday night. Upcoming games for the Aggies are:
Dec. 10 — at Etowah
Dec. 15 — Fort Payne
Dec. 17 — Guntersville
Dec. 18— at Boaz
Dec. 21 — Etowah
Dec. 28 — Oak Mountain at Rainsville (DeKalb County Schools Coliseum)
Dec. 29 — Buckhorn at Rainsville
Dec. 30 — Elkmont at Rainsville
Albertville’s schedule is subject to change on short notice due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
