The coaches in DeKalb County selected 17 boys and 16 girls to the 2020 All-DeKalb County basketball team, which was released Tuesday night.
VARSITY BOYS
DeKalb County Tournament champion Fyffe led the boys squad with five selections — Parker Godwin, Micah Johnson, Austin Buster, Brody Dalton and Gabe Gardner.
Godwin, a junior guard, was voted most valuable player while Johnson received the most outstanding defensive player award. Plainview’s Cole Millican won the most outstanding offensive player award.
Godwin, the son of DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame member Jana Simmons Godwin, was the leading scorer for a Red Devil squad that won a school-record 31 games and advanced to the Northeast Regional Tournament for the second year in a row.
The 6-foot-2 Godwin averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field, 81 percent from the free-throw line and 39.8 percent from the 3-point line.
Other members of the All-DeKalb County team are:
Grant Atchley, Sylvania
Ridge Berry, Geraldine
Blake Bouldin, Crossville
Keajuan Hatley, Geraldine
Kaleb Jones, Collinsville
Isaac Jones, Collinsville
Griffin Knight, Geraldine
Luke Smith, Plainview
Josh Tinker, Sylvania
Jonah Williams, Plainview
Tristan Willingham, Plainview
VARSITY GIRLS
Collinsville senior Brittany Rivera, who led her team to the Class 2A State Tournament championship, earned most valuable player honors on the girls squad. She also captured the MVP award in the Final Four.
Rivera averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Lady Panthers, who finished 29-3. In her career, she accumulated 2,352 points, 1,219 rebounds, 444 steals and 365 assists.
The coaches voted Collinsville’s Maggie McKinney as the county’s most outstanding defensive player.
Other members of the All-DeKalb County squad are:
Olivia Akins, Collinsville
Makayla Bullock, Sylvania
Kaleigh Carson, Ider
Leianna Currie, Sylvania
Gracie Flynn, Ider
Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville
Gracey Johnson, Geraldine
Kenadie Lee, Sylvania
Madison Myers, Fyffe
Savannah Seals, Ider
Tyla Tatum, Collinsville
Tobi Trotter, Plainview
Marie Woodall, Fyffe
Maggie Woodall, Fyffe
