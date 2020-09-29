Pierce J. Harris
Guntersville
Pierce J Harris passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the age of 74.
Harris was born in Tallapoosa, Georgia on Jan. 7, 1946 to Ted and Lois Harris.
Pierce was raised in Montgomery, but always considered Guntersville his home. In February, Pierce celebrated 40 years as a State Farm Agent. Harris was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 53 years. An active member of the community, Pierce served as the Guntersville Chamber president, head of the Industrial Board and was a member of the Jaycees. Pierce chaired the boat races when they were brought back to Guntersville in the 1970s.
His favorite pastimes were that of cattle farmer and golfer. Pierce was the ringleader and treasurer of The Gulf Coast Classic—a men’s golf group. For 35 years the group traveled each spring to the Gulf to play golf.
Pierce was married to longtime schoolteacher, Rebeca Jones Harris (Becky), for 53 years. He adored her.
Pierce loved life and lived it to the fullest. Pierce was a loyal friend and devoted to his family. Harris is survived by his sons, PJ (Winn) and Paul (Kim), and grandchildren Jack, Grace, Gus, Mary Bea and Hank.
Harris is also survived by his three sisters, Randy Yarbro (Jim), Kay Beck (Joe) and Dana Reed (Frank).
The family will hold a private memorial service at The Farm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shepard’s Cove Hospice.
Ashley Dupree
Boaz
Ashley Dupree, 49, of Boaz, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Dupree; daughter, Vanna Dupree; parents, Jerry Dupree and Neita Cox (Gary); mother-in-law, Carolyn Presley; brothers, Zach Dupree (Liz), Jarrett Cox (Dianne) and Brett Cox (Carol); step-sister, Bridgett Cox; brother-in-law, Ron Presley; sister-in-law, Pam Hayes (Mark); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and chosen brothers, David and Will Eskew.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Reba Smith and Eason and Martha Dupree, brother, Hal Dupree and father-in-law, Jack Presley.
Mr. Dupree was a United States Marine Disabled Veteran of The Gulf War.
Doyce Walker
Madison
Doyce Walker, age 73, of Madison, formerly of Boaz, died on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at McRae Chapel with Dr. Aaron Johnson and Rev. Ronald Long officiating. Interment followed in the Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Ruth Edgar Walker, of Madison formerly of Boaz; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Pat Walker, of Albertville; sisters, Evelyn Ruth Tyler and Gayle Benson, both of Florida; and 11 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to First Baptist Church Boaz Building Fund, P.O.Box 337, Boaz, AL 35957 or to Big Oak Ranch, P.O.Box 507, Springville, AL 35146.
Gayla Galloway
Rogers
Albertville
Gayla Galloway Rogers, 79, of Albertville, died Sept. 27, 2020, at Crossville Health Care.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Geraldine Methodist Cemetery with Bro. Chris Andrews officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Truman Rogers; daughter, Leigh Ann Kennedy (Barry); son, Morton Rogers (Nancy); brother, Gene Galloway (Judy); and six grandchildren.
Josephine McCann
Albertville
Josephine McCann, 74, of Albertville, died Sept. 24, 2020, at her home.
Services were Sunday, Sept. 27, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Bro. Larry Walls officiated. There was no burial as the family chose cremation.
Survivors include two sons, Robert McCann (Amy) and James McCann (Kelly); a brother, Peter Lombardo; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Margaret Bearden
Albertville
Margaret Bearden, 91, of Albertville, died Sept. 25, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services were Monday, Sept. 28, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Br. Brent Roe officiating. Burial followed in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Barclift (Scott); sister, Linda Smith; two granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.
William Jay Stephens
Guntersville
William Jay Stephens, 74, of Guntersville, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Valerie “Val’ Jones Stephens; sister, Peggy Webber (Frank), of Middleburg, Penn.; sister-in-law, Irene Stephens, of Appomattox, Va.; sister-in-law, Janice Jones, of Selinsgrove, Penn.; sister-in-law, Lori Jones, of Spotsylvania, Va.; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in Bill’s name to Heartlite Hospice, 111 E Willow St, Scottsboro, AL 35768
Winnie Opal (Emery) Poole
Snead
Winnie Opal (Emery) Poole, 91, of Snead, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville.
Services were Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Chapel of The Snead Funeral Home. Burial followed at Bethel Cemetery.
She is survived by her children Gary Poole (Barbara), of Blountsville, Rita Hegenheiser (Armin), of Susan Moore, and Steve Poole (Telitha), of Snead; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sheila Poole; her siblings, Linda (Emery) Martin and Earl Emery; and a host of extended family and friends.
Christy Ragsdale
Boaz
Christy Ragsdale, 50, of Boaz, died Sept. 23, 2020, at Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Bethsaida Cemetery in Boaz with the Rev. Mike Johnson officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her mother, Lana Ragsdale; a brother, Stacy Ragsdale; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
