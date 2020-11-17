GASTON — The Sardis varsity boys basketball team erased a nine-point deficit after three quarters and rallied for a thrilling 51-50 triumph over Gaston on Monday night in their 2020-21 season opener.
Gaston led 10-9, 24-22 and 39-30 at the quarter breaks. Sardis scored the final five points of the game to grab the victory.
Gaston led 50-46 with under a minute remaining when Sardis’ Andrew Felter hit a 3-pointer from the corner, slicing it to 50-49.
The Lions pressed on the inbounds play and Andrew Blackwell tipped a pass, causing a loose ball. Logan Edwards dove on the ball and passed it to a teammate to get the steal for the Lions.
With 1.9 seconds left, JJ Anderson drained a 12-foot jumper off an assist from Felter, putting the Lions in front 51-50. Felter then stole the long inbounds pass to seal the win.
Anderson paced Sardis with 14 points. Edwards netted 13 and Luke Martin nine.
Gaston’s top scorers were Nick Lewis with 18 and Brock Bagley with 11.
The Lions play host to Geraldine on Thursday night.
