The ADPH updated the number of presumed recovered cases from COVID-19 to 15,974 up from 13,508 last week. That means of the 30,670 confirmed cases reported as of Tuesday morning, only 14,696 are currently active. Since last Tuesday, the number of deaths increased from 779 to 854. Nationwide, 2,313,445 people have been infected according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 120,451 have died and 640,198 have recovered.
At least 353,611 total tests have been administered in Alabama. Since March 13, there have been 2,521 patients hospitalized
Within the last 14 days, there have been 9,062 cases confirmed in Alabama and at least 94,333 tests have been taken.
In Marshall County, a total of 1,140 cases have been confirmed (eight probable) and at least 8,368 tests have been administered; nine deaths have been confirmed.
In DeKalb County, a total of 427 cases have been confirmed (four probable) and at least 3,822 tests have been administered; five deaths have been confirmed.
In Etowah County, a total of 429 cases have been confirmed (seven probable) and at least 7,622 tests have been administered; 12 deaths have been confirmed.
In Blount County, a total of 156 cases have been confirmed (three probable) and at least 2,610 tests have been administered; one death has been confirmed.
Out of the state’s total number of cases, the largest infected age group making up 41.57% of cases ranged from 25-49 years of age. Patients 65 years or older comprised 18.7%; ages 50-64, 21.39%; 5-24, 16.81%, and 0-4, 1.57%.
Females made up the majority of cases with 56.76%; males, 42.55%; and 0.69% of the genders were unknown.
Regarding race, 35.39%, or roughly 10,900, of the infected were white; 40.16%, or 12,300, were black; 0.43% were Asian and 18.31% were other or unknown. Ethnically, 64.78% were non-Hispanic, 10.42% were Hispanic and 24.8% were unknown.
Marshall County had an infection rate per 100,000 people of 1,178; DeKalb County, 597.1; Etowah County, 419.5; and Blount County, 269.8.
The ADPH reported 737 of those infected had to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 430 had to be put on a ventilator.
Approximately 3,149 health care workers had been infected, as well as 1,385 long-term care employees and 2,218 long-term care residents.
Of the confirmed deaths, 77.9% were among patients 65 years or older, 17.3% were between the ages of 50-64 and 4.3% were between the ages 25-49. Four hundred forty-one of the confirmed deaths were male and 410 were female. Close to 86.4% were ethnically non-Hispanic with 46.5% of the confirmed deaths involving black patients, 48.4% white and 0.6% Asian.
In addition to being over the age of 65, patients with underlying medical conditions have been reported to be especially vulnerable to the disease. Of the 812 deaths confirmed as of Friday, June 19, approximately 192 patients had the underlying condition of chronic lung disease, 328 had diabetes mellitus, 537 had cardiovascular disease, 226 had chronic renal disease and 27 had chronic liver disease. Four hundred fifty-nine confirmed deaths had multiple underlying medical conditions and 38 had none. Of those 38, 65.8% were 65 or older, 50% were male, 44.7% were black, 50% were white and 5.3% were of another race.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama is projected to have a total death count of 3,612 by Oct. 1. As of Friday, Alabama needed 487 hospital beds out of 5,744.
The state’s current amended safer-at-home order will remain in effect until July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.