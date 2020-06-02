Mike Matthews has announced his intentions to qualify and seek a second term as a member of the Boaz City Council.
Matthews shared the following statement with The Reporter:
“I have been blessed to serve this community for over 30 years as a teacher, principal and your city council for the last three and one half years.
“During this first term, I feel we have accomplished our goals of being good stewards of the monies provided us by the City of Boaz and at the same time making good progress and improvements for our city.
“Some of the accomplishments we have made are as follows:
1. Paid off some debt that was facing us when we took office.
2. Made improvements with the city general fund budget and reserve fund.
3. Made plans and completed The Old Mill Park that our city and neighboring communities have utilized.
4. Updated technology equipment and budget for our library.
5. Purchased and paid for a new ambulance and brush truck for the fire department.
6. Purchased 15 new police cars.
7. Purchased and paid for [more than] $600,000 of new equipment for our street department.
8. Pave 72 streets in Boaz with plans to pave all streets in the next three to four years.
9. With the help of two grants, we were able to purchase a new bus and van for our senior center.
10. Made plans and are in the process of building a new state-of-the-art recreation center to hopefully be completed in the next year.
11. In the process of updating our ordinances and zoning regulations as well as completing a comprehensive plan for the city that has not been done since 1975.
12. We worked with the Industrial Board to designate Advantage Sites, which are being marketed to bring new industry and jobs to our area.
13. Developed a defined payment plan to pay off our outlet properties – which only interest had been paid since 2013.
14. Made it a priority to partner with the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Board and others to promote our community.
“We have accomplished many goals, but are in the process of making more plans and starting more projects that we hope to see completed in the next four years.
“As always, I hope to hear from citizens and get their input for our future. We are constantly seeking new businesses and eating establishments for our city.
“It is my intention to do my best to make Boaz the No. 1 community in our state based on size and population. I cherish your friendship and support as I seek a second term. Thank you!”
Candidate qualifying for municipal elections begins July 7. The last day to qualify is July 21. Election day is Aug. 25. Run-offs will be held Oct. 6, if necessary.
