My name is Joe Jones. I am a resident in the Alder Springs community of Marshall County. I am excited to announce that I am running for Marshall County District 4 Commissioner.
The people of District 4 deserve honest, diligent representation. I am running to restore integrity and confidence in the office and give the people a strong voice.
My strategy is to communicate and work together with District 4 citizens to advance their interests and concerns. I value the thoughts and concerns of District 4 citizens because it is their tax money in use. I intend to have an open line of communication between the citizens and myself using social media and round table discussions.
I plan to research and apply for funds and grants available to help meet the needs of District 4.
I am starting my campaign by reaching out to you, my friends and community leaders to ask for your endorsement, financial support and volunteer effort.
If you would like to discuss my plans or join our winning team, please contact my campaign at electjoejonesdist4comm@gmail.com. Thank you very much for your support.
