Obituaries for October 6, 2021

Ella Ruth Strickland Shipp
Albertville
Ella Ruth Strickland Shipp, age 91, left this earthly home for her Heavenly reward on October 2, 2021. She is the daughter of Homer and Lura Kendrick Strickland. She was born in Albertville, on March 26, 1930. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and attended Blessing, North Broad Street and then Jacksonville Church of Christ.
She is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver Frances Shipp, son Frank Shipp along with many relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Tula Mae Strickland, baby sister Frances Faye Strickland and husband of 42 years Sam Shipp along with her grandparents and other relatives.
Ella Ruth loved God, her family and friends, enjoyed growing and tending to flowers and doing things for others.
She worked for Arrow Shirt Factory, in Albertville for over 30 years, retiring in October of 1994 to take care of her husband who had cancer and passed away May 1995. After his death, she moved to Jacksonville to live near her daughter.
The last 15 years she lived with her daughter Frances Shipp who was her caregiver as she aged and needed more attention and assistance. As her health declined the family was blessed by friends and members of the Jacksonville Church of Christ who aided in her care and attention. Despite loving, constant care by many her Alzheimer’s and other health issues took her ability to be cared for at home to be too great. She entered NHC of Anniston in 2019
Ella Ruth will be missed by those who knew her. The family would like to thank: Hospice by Encompass, Comfort Keepers, and NHC of Anniston and all caregivers, family, friends and church family who visited, helped with her care and shared their love.
Visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel, 5011 U.S. 431 South in Albertville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral beginning promptly at 1 p.m. Acapella singing will be led by James Kendrick, Robin Kendrick and Alvin Alston. Blessing Church of Christ preacher Dustin Brock will conduct the services. Pallbearers will be relatives and friends: Tony Kendrick, Joel Kendrick, Ben Vick, Justin Mallicoat, Blake Hamm and Guy Shipp. Graveside services will be held immediately following the regular service at the funeral home at Blessing Church of Christ Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Blessing Church of Christ or Jacksonville Church of Christ or Alzheimer’s Awareness in memory of Ella Ruth Strickland Shipp. Flowers will be accepted.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Wayne Lamax Bruce
Cedar Bluff
Wayne Lamax Bruce, 82, of Cedar Bluff, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services were Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Shawn Sims and Bro. Keith Clay officiating. Burial followed in Union Cemetery at Double Bridges.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Pendergrass and husband, Lonny; and grandchildren, Dalton Bruce Pendergrass and Caroline Elysse Pendergrass.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Carolyn Bruce; father, Roy Fred Bruce; mother, Ada Saloma Williams Bruce; and brother, Bill Bruce.
Claire Hames
Boaz
Claire Hames, 65, of Boaz, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Diversicare Boaz.
There will be a memorial service for Ms. Hames at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Crestview Church of Christ. Claude Hames will officiate. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her brother, Claude Hames (Cindy); nephew; Joshua Hames (Tiffany); and a host of chosen family and friends.
Al Sampson
Albertville
Al Sampson, 48, of Albertville, died Oct. 3, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Oct. 5, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Br. Brett Campbell officiating. Burial was in Sampson/Lang Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Sampson; daughter, Delanie Pate (Evan); son, Kain Sampson; mother, Rena Sampson; sister, Tammy Sampson; and brothers, Mark Sampson (Tammie) and Kelly Sampson.
Theodore “Red”
McDowell
Boaz
Theodore “Red” McDowell, 80, of Boaz, died Oct. 2, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in New Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Judy McDowell; daughter, Teresa Jones; sister, Carolyn King (Danny); sister-in-law, Pat McDowell; brother, George McDowell; and three grandchildren.
Frances Jane
Shoemaker Martin
Guntersville
Frances Jane Shoemaker Martin, 94, of Guntersville, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Warrrenton United Methodist Church with burial following at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Bessemer. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by daughter, Angela Grace Martin Smith (Dillon); two grandchildren; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jeff Stiefel
Jasper
Jeff Stiefel, 58, of Jasper, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home.
Services were Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Stiefel; son, Blake Marshall; one grandson; a brother, James Stiefel (Patti); sister, Judy Davis; two nephews; a niece; and two great-nieces.
Julia Ann Quarles
Huntsville
Julia Ann Quarles, 89, of Huntsville, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Crestwood Medical Center.
Funeral services were Sunday, Oct.3, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with interment at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Rev. David Martin officiated.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Rodney Quarles (Debra), Reginald Wayne Quarles, Mark Allison Quarles (Candy), and David Brian Quarles (Sharon); three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Sara Tarvin
Chelsea
Sara Tarvin, 86, of Chelsea, died Sept. 28, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, John Tarvin; son, Randy Tarvin (Shela); sister, Dinah Mayes (Johnny); brothers, Donald Gunnels and Larry Gunnels; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Stacey Davenport Scott
Attalla
Stacey Davenport Scott, 44 of Attalla, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at UAB Hospital.
Her funeral was Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Cox Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Chamblee officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Haley Scott, Cadiance Massey and Velindra Glover; one grandchild; mother, Patricia Davenport; brother, Kevin Davenport; and special friends, Julie and Patrick Bright.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.