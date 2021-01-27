Alexis Adams dominated from start-to-finish Tuesday night, racking up 34 of Asbury's 52 points in a 52-43 win over visiting Crossville.
Adams scored from all over the court, going 9 of 17 from the field, including 5 of 10 from behind the 3-point line, and 11 of 13 at the foul line, while also pulling in five rebounds.
Adams' big game helped the host Rams jump out to a 32-11 lead at halftime, then held off the Lions' comeback attempt after Crossville outscored the Rams 32-20 in the second half.
Sheyla Pacheco added six points in the win for Asbury, while Keyara Nichols added five points while pulling in a game-high 11 rebounds.
Kinsley Henderson had a big game for Crossville in defeat, scoring 20 points while doing most of her damage at the free throw line, going 9 of 14. Riley Jones and Laura Lopez each added seven points for the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.