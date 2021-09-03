Behind a second half surge, visiting Guntersville rallied past host Fairview on Friday night to claim a 34-19 win over the Aggies in the Region opener for both teams.
The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) opened the scoring with Cole McCarty and Brandon Fussell connecting for a long pass that led to the first of four Logan Pate touchdowns and a 7-0, but the ‘Cats struggled to find momentum the rest of the half, with Fairview getting a pair of second quarter touchdowns, but failing to convert either try, taking a 12-7 lead into the locker room.
Out of the break it was Pate who put the Wildcats in front for good, scoring his second touchdown of the night to make it 13-12 heading to the fourth, that’s when the Guntersville offense erupted.
McCarty connected with Sam Canady to stretch the lead to 20-12, then a Date Peterson interception set up Pate for his third rushing score of the game to make it 27-12.
The Aggies responded with a long touchdown run to cut it to eight, but Pate proved too much, powering into the end zone to cap the scoring. For the game, Pate totaled 158 yards on 27 carries in addition to the four scores, while McCarty was 20 of 28 through the air for 223 yards. Fussell led the Wildcats with 96 yards on eight catches.
The Wildcats return home next Friday to take on Crossville.
Geraldine 60, Asbury 6
The Geraldine Bulldogs saw eight different players score touchdowns Friday, while rushing for 387 yards as a team in a dominant 60-6 win over visiting Asbury, giving new head coach Michael Davis his first win, and evening the Bulldogs’ record at 1-1 on the year.
Quarterback Jaxon Colvin led the Geraldine charge with 78 rushing yards and pair of scores, while Eli Slaton, Caleb Hall, Kobe Hill, Bo Harper, Elijah Schlageter, and Carlos Mann each added single scores. For the game, Geraldine averaged 19 yards per carry in the win.
In addition to the eight rushing scores, Colt Lusher added a kick-off return for a touchdown in the win, while Hill added a fumble recovery on defense.
The Bulldogs will play a non-Region game next week when they play host to 5A Sardis next Friday.
Asbury falls to 1-2 on the season, and will host Plainview next week.
Spring Garden 28, West End 0
Visiting Spring Garden spoiled the home opener for West End on Friday night, shutting out the host Patriots by a final score of 28-0.
The loss drops the Patriots to 1-2 on the season.
West End will be off next week, before returning to their home field on September 17 against Gaston.
