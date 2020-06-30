William Lee Byrd
Altoona
William Lee Byrd, 59, of Altoona, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.
No services planned as the family has chosen cremation.
Survivors include his mother, Bobbie Stone; brother, David Stone; one nephew; and three great-nieces.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Pauline Williams Underwood
Albertville
Pauline Williams Underwood, 101, of Albertville, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Clifford Moore officiating.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Bill) Moss, of Horton, and Pamela (Robin) Moore, of Guntersville; a grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted with arrangements.
Kathleen Marie Hudgins
Boaz
Kathleen Marie Hudgins, age 90, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Oak Cemetery at Arab. Rev. Shannon Pullen will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Gwen Hudgins; daughter, Kay Maddox (Jeff); two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jeffrey Allen Pitt
Odenville
Jeffrey Allen Pitt, 53, of Odenville, died June 26, 2020, at his home.
No services are planned. The body will be cremated.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Pitt; daughter, Ava Braxton; sons, Zachary Christian, Zachary Pitt, Gauge Pitt and Robert Pitt; parents, Jack and Elaine Pitt; a sister, Melissa (Trenton) Clark; and one niece.
Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
A.J. “Jack” Wilson
Boaz
A. J. “Jack” Wilson, 89, of Boaz, died Friday, June 26. 2020, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth officiated.
In Lieu of Flowers please make Donations to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Diane Gipson
Guntersville
Diane Gipson, 54 of Guntersville, died June 29, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Chapel. Service will be at 11 am. Thursday, July2, at 11 a.m. with the Bros. Eddie Moore and J.L. Colquitt officiating. Burial will follow in Clear Springs Cemetery on Alabama 79.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Gipson; son, Joey (Shannon) Gipson; brothers James Ray (Val) Young, Paul Young, Jimmy (Rebecca) Young, Michael (Rebecca) Young and Eric Young.
Arne Swanson
Arne Swanson, 80, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Marshall Memory Gardens.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
