On Monday, rising senior Trinity Bell of Albertville took to his Twitter account at @OfficialTrinnn to list what he described as his “Final Five” schools in his recruitment to play college football.
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Bell named Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky and Central Florida as his leaders, eliminating Indiana, Purdue and Nebraska from his top eight, which he announced in April.
Rivals.com ranks him the No. 11 prospect in the state’s class of 2021, while 247sports.com lists him at No. 15. Both sites rate Bell as a three-star prospect.
Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt is the only head coach who has come to Albertville to visit Bell. Pruitt, the son of former AHS coach Dale Pruitt, gave Bell his first scholarship offer in football.
Currently, the Volunteers’ 2021 recruiting class features 21 verbal commitments and ranks second in the nation on both Rivals.com and 247sports.com.
In 2019, Bell returned to football for the first time since middle school. On offense, he caught 26 passes for 415 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he collected 28 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and seven hurries.
He caused two fumbles and recovered one fumble. He scored one defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.
“Trinity trimmed his list to five,” Aggie head coach Cliff Mitchell said. “He has a chance to do something special, and we are so proud of him.”
Mitchell doesn’t know a timetable for when Bell might announce his commitment.
“Trinity is feeling the schools out and wants to make sure it’s the right fit,” Mitchell said. “It’s a big decision for him.”
In other Aggie recruiting news, Mitchell reported Birmingham-Southern has offered Jackson Godwin while Arkansas-Monticello has extended an offer to Chi Jordan. Both players are rising seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.