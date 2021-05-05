Whether a player wants the responsibility of it or not, when they become a team’s No. 1 tennis player, they step into a leadership role by default.
In the eyes of head coach Ian Wisener, that was a role that Lane Young embraced over his time at Albertville High, growing from a player who played deep in the lineup early on, rising to the team’s top player, and culminating Friday with his commitment to continue his tennis career at Huntingdon College.
Young has been a member of the varsity tennis team since eighth grade, growing from the team’s No. 5 player then, to the No. 2 player his freshman year, then spending the past three seasons at the top at No. 1, which included earning a spot on the All-County just a couple weeks back, helping the Aggies to the team title on the boy’s side.
His leadership is something that has stood out to Wisener and the team, and goes beyond just putting in the work during practice, but reaching out to all the players on the team and helping them improve.
“In practice he’s always doing the right thing,” Wisener explained. “But it’s mainly outside of practice. He’s the one asking if they want to go play and stuff, I know some people who play No. 1 on their team and think they’re too good for the rest of the team, but he hits with everyone, so reaching out and asking them to play has been a good way that he set himself as the leader.”
For Young, the possibility of playing tennis at the college level was apparent in recent years, with him taking lessons from the head coach at Birmingham Southern, and being told during those lessons that he could play at the next level since around his 10th grade year.
“The past several years since I’ve been coaching him, he’s gotten a lot better,” Wisener said. “He’s become more of a team captain and leader to the team. It’s kind of weird with him being the oldest one now, but I think he’s embraced that and I think he’s helped make the team better as well.”
The Hawks play at the NCAA Division III level, and are members of the USA South Conference, with the campus based out of Montgomery.
