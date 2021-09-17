The Guntersville and Boaz volleyball teams continued their strong seasons as volleyball approaches the mid-way point of the campaign, and big wins this week helped both teams move up a spot in this week’s 5A volleyball poll that was released Thursday morning.
Guntersville was 13-8 at the time of this week’s poll, climbing one spot from No. 5 to No. 4 on the strength of sweep victories over Lawrence County and West Point on Tuesday, then continuing that momentum into Thursday night matches against Jacksonville and Springville, again earning a pair of sweeps to stretch their winning streak to four, and improving to 15-8 on the season, including 2-1 in 5A Area 14 matches.
The Wildcats face a pair of big area matches next week, with a home match on Tuesday against Brewer who was nominated in this week’s 5A poll, then traveling to Fairview on Thursday. Brewer topped the ‘Cats earlier this season with a sweep at Brewer.
Boaz moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 this week, posting an 18-8 record at the time of this week’s poll release. The Pirates have gone 3-1 this week, including an Area win over Douglas on Tuesday in a 3-0 sweep, topping Etowah that same night in a 2-0 sweep, then splitting a pair of matches on Thursday night against 6A opponents in Southside Gadsden, who downed the Pirates in a 2-0 sweep, before rebounding in Thursday’s nightcap for a 2-1 thriller over Fort Payne to climb to 19-9. The Pirates remain undefeated in Area matches at 3-0, and face a buys schedule next week with four matches, taking on Buckhorn and DAR on Monday in non-Area play, then hosting Crossville and Ashville on Tuesday. The Pirates swept the Lions earlier this season in Crossville.
In the 3A poll, Geraldine held steady at No. 5, posting a mark of 21-7 at the time the poll was released, which included capturing a tournament title in Fort Payne last weekend. Since that tournament, the Bulldogs have gone 4-0, sweeping three of those matches including one against rival Fyffe on Monday. The Bulldogs are in action today in another tournament that will see matches against Susan Moore, Carbon Hill, and Ider, before returning to league play on Tuesday against Glencoe, then against Collinsville on Thursday.
Fyffe checked in at No. 9 in the 3A poll this week with a mark of 8-5, picking up a sweep victory over Ider in non-Region play Tuesday. Fyffe will return to the court this week with tough matches against Southside Gadsden on Monday, then against Plainview and DAR on Tuesday, followed by county foes Sylvania and Fort Payne on Thursday, before playing in a tournament at Boaz next Saturday.
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (14-5)
2. Spain Park (19-4)
3. McGill-Toolen (18-6)
4. Hoover (13-10)
5. Bob Jones (24-5)
6. Sparkman (21-7)
7. Vestavia Hills (15-4)
8. Oak Mountain (10-9)
9. Huntsville (11-5)
10. Grissom (12-10)
Others nominated: Auburn (15-11), Enterprise (7-4), James Clemens (15-13).
CLASS 6A
1. Spanish Fort (22-9)
2. Mountain Brook (16-3)
3. Homewood (13-7)
4. Pelham (19-3)
5. Chelsea (19-3)
6. Saraland (26-0)
7. St. Paul’s (19-6)
8. Hartselle (18-11)
9. Jasper (11-6)
10. Hazel Green (15-7)
Others nominated: Arab (17-10), Athens (15-10), Cullman (17-9), Faith Academy (14-6), Gulf Shores (19-11), Helena (12-9), John Carroll (12-9), Northridge (15-12), Southside-Gadsden (18-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Bayside Academy (33-3)
2. Providence Christian (11-7)
3. Alexandria (15-6)
4. Guntersville (13-8)
5. Lawrence County (23-7)
6. Madison Academy (16-13)
7. Hayden (17-3)
8. Boaz (18-8)
9. Pike Road (10-4)
10. East Limestone (11-3)
Others nominated: Brewer (13-14), Leeds (9-9), Ramsay (8-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Montgomery Academy (12-5)
2. Madison County (23-8)
3. Westminster Christian (23-5)
4. Deshler (12-4)
5. New Hope (13-3)
6. St. Michael (17-6)
7. Jacksonville (11-9)
8. Brooks (19-13)
9. West Morgan (17-5)
10. Priceville (14-10)
Others nominated: Ashville (16-11), Central-Florence (11-14), Curry (12-12), Etowah (8-3), Haleyville (11-8), LAMP (8-10).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Catholic (26-5)
2. Trinity (18-3)
3. Prattville Christian (15-5)
4. Danville (19-11)
5. Geraldine (21-7)
6. St. Luke’s (18-9)
7. Plainview (16-10)
8. Susan Moore (17-2)
9. Fyffe (8-5)
10. Carbon Hill (17-3)
Others nominated: Lauderdale County (11-6), Piedmont (17-4), T.R. Miller (13-5).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (11-2)
2. Addison (20-4)
3. Sand Rock (21-5)
4. Spring Garden (15-2)
5. Hatton (18-8)
6. Lexington (11-4)
7. Ariton (13-2)
8. Winston County (7-9)
9. Westminster-Oak Mountain (11-3)
10. Leroy (4-0)
Others nominated: Altamont (8-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Donoho (24-3)
2. Pleasant Home (6-1)
3. Bayshore Christian (9-15)
4. Cedar Bluff (19-11)
5. Kinston (11-1)
6. Covenant Christian (12-7)
7. Lindsay Lane (11-8)
8. Cornerstone School (10-19)
9. Belgreen (11-11)
10. Sumiton Christian (14-11)
Others nominated: Faith Christian (5-8), Gaylesville (7-6), Marion County (9-8).
AISA
1. Edgewood Academy (7-1)
2. Glenwood (12-2)
3. Macon East (3-2)
4. Lee-Scott (8-9)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-3)
6. Morgan Academy (12-5)
7. Chambers Academy (5-1)
8. Hooper Academy (8-1)
9. Patrician Academy (6-0)
10. Southern Academy (5-6)
Others nominated: Coosa Valley (2-7), Pike Liberal Arts (8-4).
