After serving in Alabama’s state government for more than 22 years, District 26 Rep. Kerry Rich has announced he will not be seeking reelection in 2022.
“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the people of District 26, and I truly believe the people of this district are the finest in the state,” Rich said.
Though he’s leaving government work, Rich said he’s not retiring. After he leaves office next November 2022, he said he’ll take some time off to plan his next move.
“As far as I know, I am still in good health and am hopeful the Good Lord will give me some more good years to enjoy life and serve my fellow man. I do not plan to retire,” he said. “People need something to keep them alive.”
In an exclusive interview with The Reporter, Rich detailed his top accomplishments while in public service. Since his first legislative term in 1975, Rich has worked to improve the lives of his constituents and promote convservative values. Among his proudest achievements, he listed:
●Passing a photo voter ID bill into law. “That was a major accomplishment,” Rich said. “Photo voter ID has done more to prevent voter fraud than anything that you can do.” He said the law has been upheld by the federal courts due to the ease with which anyone can get a non-drivers license ID in Alabama and how, if you show up to a polling place without an ID, two other voters may vouch for you to be able to vote.
●Sponsoring a bill for a constitutional amendment for Alabama State Parks to retain funding it generates. In doing so, Rich along with Sen. Clay Scofield ensured that Lake Guntersville State Park would not impose an entry fee. The amendment was approved with a statewide vote of 81%, Rich said.
●Establishing 19 fire districts in Marshall County and allowing each to vote on fees for volunteer fire departments.
●Providing scholarships for special needs children of disabled veterans. Rich said he sponsored the bill after a special needs child in Albertville decided he wanted to go to college. “He wanted to go through the Eagles Program at Auburn, but [he] wasn’t approved for scholarships for that program,” Rich said. “So we got a bill passed to see to it that, not only him, but other children around the state that were children of disabled veterans could go through that program with a scholarship.
●Providing millions of dollars to local schools and first responders through state and TVA funds. “I don’t know if you could add it all up ... but there’s been millions of dollars in support for local schools, police departments, fire departments and other local organizations.
●Working to keep the Albertville Regional Airport’s aviation technical school in operation through Snead State Community College.
●Banning abortion after the 20th week of pregnancy due to the child’s proven ability to experience and express pain. “It’s a scientific fact, no question about it whatsoever, that children inside their mother’s womb … can experience pain,” Rich said. At the time the bill was passes a decade ago, he said the state health department estimated it would save about 84 children per year from abortion. “They were kind of downplaying it,” he said. “One is significant to me, but if you have 84 per year, in 10 years … that’s 840 children that are alive today that wouldn’t have been if it hadn’t been for that law.”
●Helping a 2-year-old receive a life-saving heart operation. Rich said the child was born with a heart defect and needed to have two operations at UAB. “They were afraid the child wouldn’t survive two operations within the time span they would have to do it.” Rich said he contacted Henry Davis with Medicaid and arranged for the child to get the help they needed at Stanford University with just one operation instead of two. “The child had the operation, it was very successful, and I went to the child’s third birthday party,” he said. “That may not be significant to a lot of people, but to me it was a special thing — to be involved in that and know you helped save a child’s life.”
●Setting up a budget control act to set aside excess funds for future spending. Before the act was passed, Rich said the state was in proration about one out of every three years. Since then, it has not been in proration at all. “Probably the most important piece of legislation that the Legislature has passed since Republicans took control and got a majority back in 2010 is the Rolling Reserve Act,” he said. “That came in especially helpful during the COVID year… We didn’t cut back on anything. We had the funds sitting there in that reserve account where we could just keep on going.”
Even with all his accomplishments, Rich said there were some things he still wished he had been able to get done starting with funding issues stemming from problems with the General Fund.
“Why is it important that we fix the General Fund? Our revenues are not adequate to do the things that we need to do.”
He said the three big issues he wished he could have made more progress on are reforming the state’s prison system, addressing mental health needs and beefing up the State Trooper program. One of the only ways he said to increase the state’s funding in order to tackle these issues lies in reaching a deal on a state lottery and gaming bill.
“I would probably never go inside one of those casinos … but at the same time, if the only way that you can see that you can fix mental health, that you can address our prison problem and you can provide more state troopers for our highways, then I’m willing to do it to provide money for those resources.”
The general election on Nov. 8, 2022, will mark the end of Rich’s nearly 50-year career in public service. Between now and then, he has the 2022 regular legislative session and at least one special called session to serve before he leaves office.
So far, Albertville native Brock Colvin and Marshall County District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker have announced their candidacy for District 26 state representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.