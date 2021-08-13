It’s budget time for the Commission and county department heads aren’t holding back when it comes to asking for increases.
The Marshall County Commission has tried to grow the services it offers the citizens, give annual pay raises to employees and keep their health insurance premiums low and update facilities like they’re doing now at the county jail. Commission chairman James Hutcheson warned Wednesday that they might not always be able to meet those challenges.
“We’re still working on the numbers,” Chairman Hutcheson said following a record 3-hour long work session. “But the budget increase requests total at least $1.2 million, probably more.”
Only a few of the requested increases were touched on:
• Probate judge Andrea LeCroy wants to open a 3rd satellite tag office, this one in Boaz. There are already satellite offices in Arab and Albertville. The Albertville office often has long lines, in part due to the language barrier with some of the people seeking tags. An office in Boaz would relieve that. The Commission approved it, with start-up costs of $13,000 and yearly personnel costs of more than $80,000.
• Sheriff Phil Sims asked for new employees totaling $717,026. Some of the positions are already “on the books” but are not funded. Others are new position altogether. He asked for 2 sergeant positions in the jail, an assistant jail warden, 4 new female corrections officers, 4
new male corrections officers, an investigator, a K-9 deputy, 4 deputies (2 patrol, 2 court), a training sergeant, a court sergeant and converting an existing school resource officer to a sergeant.
• Coroner Cody Nugent asked for a $35,000 budget increase to compensate his deputy coroners. The chief deputy will get a $500 stipend per month to cover his expenses and time doing administrative details. The deputies – including the chief – will receive $100 for every death call they attend.
• Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson asked for an accountant position for his office. He said they had one previously, but that position went away after the state took over the office. The state has been gone from the office for a while, they take in millions of dollars
in ad valorem taxes and Johnson said it made sense to have an accountant to help with the work.
• There was a bit of back-and-forth between Commissioner Rick Watson and Sheriff Sims over the overtime in the jail. Overtime came to more than $300,000 last year and is over $200,000 this year. On top of that – and really a separate budget issue – is that work on
the county jail renovation hasn’t even started yet and there is already a $12,000 change order.
A place is needed to store prisoners’ personal property taken from them during the intake process. The old storage area, which was inadequate anyway, is among those being renovated.
A new chain-link storage area with 300 cubicles for prisoners’ belongings will be built in the warehouse behind the jail. “We know a change order is not how we want to start this project,”
said Kelly Howard of Martin & Coby. But he and Sheriff Sims said building the temporary storage locker seemed to be the most economically feasible way to address the situation.
