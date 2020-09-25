As the final stages of construction continue to progress, Sand Mountain Park will host the Alabama Fighting Championship.
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will host the Alabama Fighting Championship, Five On It, on Saturday, Oct. 3. This MMA fighting championship event will showcase over 25 fighters and up to 2,000 spectators with proper social distancing. General Admisson is $25 and can be purchased at https://www.fightertix.com/event/Alabama-Fighting-Championhip-FIVE-ON-IT-2373.html.
“Every show the AFC puts together, they attempt to make it bigger and badder than the last,” Sam McAlpine, AFC organizer, said. “That being said, this one is no different except it’s a little bit bigger even for us. The only thing stopping this card from having everyone in the south in the same building at the same time is social distancing.
“With too many title fights to count, hometown heroes coming out of the woodwork, pro debuts, grudge matches, and just good old fashioned high level scraps, there’s a little something for everyone.”
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is a premier sports vacation destination encompassing 130-acres in Albertville. One feature of the park is a 103,000-square-foot community recreation and events center with 25,000+ square feet of clear-span event space. The park is conveniently located seven miles from Lake Guntersville, 45 miles from Huntsville and 70 miles from Birmingham. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is managed by The Sports Facilities Management (SFM), an industry leader in managing community recreation and sports tourism facilities.
