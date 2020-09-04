For his last act as Sardis City Police Chief, James Harp was recognized by State Attorney General Steve Marshall for his many years of dedicated service in law enforcement.
On Wednesday, Chief Tommie Reese, law enforcement coordinator for the attorney general’s office, drove from Montgomery to Sardis City to present Harp with a certificate and commemorative coin to mark the occasion.
“AG Marshall wanted to tell you thank you for your service that you’ve done for the city and for the state of Alabama,” Reese said. “I wish you well in retirement.
“Don’t enjoy it too much,” he joked. “We may need to call you back.”
Harp’s last day wearing the badge was Aug. 28, but he officially retired Sept. 1 after serving in law enforcement for more than 32 years.
Harp said he had worked with Marshall before when he served as district attorney for Marshall County.
