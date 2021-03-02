The top adjectives used to describe Marshall County tourism are fishing, lake, scenic, firefly and beautiful, according to a recent survey conducted by The Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The same survey found Lake Guntersville to be the top asset tourists found “most interesting or appealing” that made them want to visit Marshall County. Combined with a growing anticipation for the future of sports at the new Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, the CVB has decided to rebrand and restrategize in order to draw in more visitors by featuring the county’s hottest attractions.
The Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau launched a new brand Feb. 25, changing its organization name to Marshall County Tourism and Sports.
The new organization name and brand, created by ChandlerThinks, a community marketing company, was the result of the survey and research conducted in 2019 that confirmed Lake Guntersville as the most recognized attraction among visitors, driving thousands to the county each year. Changing the name of the organization also placed a focus on future growth in sports tourism with the development of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, Marshall County’s newest 130- acre multi-sports complex.
“We are blessed in Marshall County to have Alabama’s great natural attraction – Lake Guntersville,” Katy Norton said. “The 69,000-acre waterway is the catalyst for much of our tourist activity, bringing individuals and families for fishing, camping, hiking and water sports. Our new brand improves visibility for our county as visitors search for and plan vacations.”
The development of Sand Mountain Park in Albertville and the expansion of sports facilities in Guntersville and Boaz, created a need for a split approach to marketing the county, Norton explained.
“With the addition of Sand Mountain Park, our county has instantly become a destination for sports enthusiasts, drawing travel sports teams and even colleges from across the country,” she said. “Our new name simplifies who we are and speaks to our support of this growing market.”
