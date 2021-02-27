This is an opinion piece.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AHSAA imposed attendance restrictions for fans and media attending regional basketball tournaments this month. For the media, the AHSAA allowed only one representative per organization to attend. If you weren’t covering the game, you couldn’t go.
Those restrictions kept me at home Tuesday while our terrific new sports editor, Ron Balaskovitz, made the trip to Jacksonville State for the Class 3A boys Northeast Regional final between archrivals Fyffe and Geraldine.
It proved to be everything a regional championship game should be, as Fyffe edged Plainview 66-62 in overtime. The Red Devils went 3-2 against Plainview this season, including a victory in the DeKalb County Tournament finals. The Bears beat Fyffe in the area tournament championship game.
Harold Bouldin, whom I consider to be the historian for Red Devil athletics, posted on his Facebook page that it’s only the program’s sixth trip to the State Tournament in 88 years.
Fyffe senior Parker Godwin scored 14 points in Tuesday’s epic battle, the first meeting between the archrivals in a regional championship game. Parker is hoping to join his mother, Lady Red Devils’ legend Jana Simmons Godwin, as a prep state basketball champion.
Jana, who is a member of the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame, won a state crown while playing for fellow DCSHOF inductee Mike Cochran at Fyffe. The new gym at Fyffe is named for Coach Cochran, who guided the Lady Red Devils to seven state titles in his amazing career.
Jana also won a state championship in the Alabama junior college ranks, leading Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame head coach John Kitchens’ Snead State team to the summit in 1992.
I first met Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash during the 1981-82 school year, when I was a Crossville High School sophomore. Neal later married one of my neighbors, Tina Morgan.
After teaching and coaching at Crossville, Neal transferred to the faculty at Collinsville, where he succeeded the legendary L.D. Dobbins as varsity boys basketball coach.
Neal’s Panther teams ruled the DeKalb County Tournament in the mid-1990s, winning four consecutive titles from 1994-97. His 1995 squad advanced to the Class 1A Final Four.
In 2004, Neal left Collinsville and returned to Fyffe, his alma mater. He’s led the Red Devils to three straight Northeast Regional berths, culminating with the regional crown in the Red Devils’ inaugural season as a 3A program.
Neal and I haven’t discussed his future plans, but I know he’s in the twilight of his outstanding coaching career. This could be his last shot at a state championship, and I hope the Red Devils bring it home.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
